Seiko x Pepsi watch collaboration is a sugar rush for your wrist

The world of horology just got a whole lot more fizz. The famed Rolex GMT-Master which has been affectionately referred to as the Pepsi watch for years now, thanks to its iconic blue-and-red bezel has just got some official competition. The watch may have to find a new moniker though, as Seiko has released two official Pepsi watches.

Seiko, typically known for delivering serious mechanical watches without breaking the bank, has decided to embrace a sense of humour that’s as refreshing as a cold tinny of pop on a summer’s day. For years, the Pepsi nickname was reserved for one of the most coveted timepieces in the world. Now, it’s Seiko that can genuinely claim the true-blue, official Pepsi watch.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Seiko ) (Image credit: Seiko ) (Image credit: Seiko ) (Image credit: Seiko )

This collaboration brings us two new beauties, including, to no one's surprise, a dual-time zone GMT watch. Housed in a 42mm SKX-series case with a crown at the 4 o’clock position, this bad boy channels the sleek matte black of a Pepsi Zero Sugar can.

The branding is subtle enough not to be obnoxious, but it's certainly there, proudly declaring Pepsi GMT above 6 o’clock. And, for the first time in an SKX-series GMT, it comes rocking a silicone strap with Pepsi branding. If you're one of the 7,000 lucky souls to snag one, your new ticker arrives in packaging shaped like an actual Pepsi can. Nostalgia delivered.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Seiko ) (Image credit: Seiko ) (Image credit: Seiko )

If the all-black vibe isn't quite your flavour, there's the SRPL99. This automatic Seiko 5 also comes in a 42mm SKX-series case with the 4 o’clock crown, but this time it’s in gleaming stainless steel. This watch conjures up images of cracking open a can to wash down a packet of Hula Hoops and a Freddo that you didn’t need a mortgage to buy – a perfect 90s throwback.

It comes on a matching steel multi-link bracelet and features a rotating dive bezel with those unmistakable blue and red demarcations. Like its GMT sibling, this watch also features a delightful nod to the drinks brand, with Pepsi Automatic gracing the dial. Water resistant to 100m and powered by the automatic cal. 4R34 movement, this model also comes packaged up in a silver Pepsi can and is limited to 7,000 pieces.

Both are available for pre-order now, hitting the UK in September. Coming in at £330 for the silver model and £470 for the all-black GMT, they represent seriously good value, so it's unsurprising (if a little sad), that they have both already sold out.

This marks the brand's first authorised partnership with the sugary drinks giant, blending collector lore with fizzy brand heritage, right down to the packaging.



So, for those who thought the Pepsi watch had to be a Rolex, Seiko has your back, leaving you with enough change to grab some more Freddos.