Mondaine's Swiss railway-inspired pocket watch was so special it sold out in minutes
Is castle core making a comeback?
Mondaine, the revered Swiss watchmaker, proudly unveiled its Special Edition Pocket Watch on the 1st of August, a collector's dream that blends timeless design with Swiss precision. It was meant to be a homage to the golden age of watchmaking, a nostalgic nod to an era when timekeeping was an art form. Instead, it became a lightning-fast lesson in supply and demand, selling out in no time at all.
The initial buzz surrounding this limited-edition masterpiece was palpable. Only 200 units were crafted worldwide, each a fusion of Mondaine's iconic railway clock dial and the distinguished form of a pocket watch.
The £380 wonder is encased in a brushed stainless-steel 48mm case with a protective lid. It comes complete with a matching carabiner and chain, either for those who still rock a waistcoat or simply those who like to attach their valuables to a belt loop. Between the classic style and the handy attachments, it's the perfect blend of both elegance and practicality. Each piece was individually numbered and engraved with the Mondaine and SBB logos, making it a truly unique collector's item.
The Special Edition Pocket Watch, inspired by Hans Hilfiker's groundbreaking 1944 Official Swiss Railways Station Clock design, proved to be an irresistible blend of heritage and modern allure.
Its minimalist white background, black geometric markers, and the unmistakable red seconds hand clearly resonated with collectors, who, it seems, have a quicker trigger finger than even the most punctual Swiss train conductor.
So, while the 200 lucky owners are undoubtedly basking in the glow of their newfound treasure, the rest of the world is left to ponder what could have been.
Perhaps Mondaine will consider a "Specialer Edition" next time, for those of us who missed the express train to timeless elegance. On the watches page, it does say “Notify me when available”, where the buy option would be. It feels unlikely you’ll ever get that notification, considering how few have been made, but it’s worth a shot.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Q Timex 1975 Enigma watch is a gravity-defying nod to a 1970s space-age obsession
Elevating your wrist
-
The most colourful watch of the summer might be as hard to find as British sunshine
Colourful, bold, but fleetingly available
-
AirPack is the backpack-sized Apple AirPods case you never knew you wanted
A statement piece
-
Carl Friedrik unveils all-leather accessories for the discerning traveller
Your cards deserve luxury
-
Unleash your inner hero with Fossil's limited-edition Superman watches
Time for justice
-
5 colourful watches you can get away with whatever the occasion
From the bar to the boardroom, these timepieces won’t look out of place.
-
Travel back in time with the reimagined Q Timex 1972 World Time
A watch for the ages
-
Casio's new watch blends ancient samurai armour with modern tech
A modern suit of armour