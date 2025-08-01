Mondaine's Swiss railway-inspired pocket watch was so special it sold out in minutes

Mondaine, the revered Swiss watchmaker, proudly unveiled its Special Edition Pocket Watch on the 1st of August, a collector's dream that blends timeless design with Swiss precision. It was meant to be a homage to the golden age of watchmaking, a nostalgic nod to an era when timekeeping was an art form. Instead, it became a lightning-fast lesson in supply and demand, selling out in no time at all.

The initial buzz surrounding this limited-edition masterpiece was palpable. Only 200 units were crafted worldwide, each a fusion of Mondaine's iconic railway clock dial and the distinguished form of a pocket watch.

The £380 wonder is encased in a brushed stainless-steel 48mm case with a protective lid. It comes complete with a matching carabiner and chain, either for those who still rock a waistcoat or simply those who like to attach their valuables to a belt loop. Between the classic style and the handy attachments, it's the perfect blend of both elegance and practicality. Each piece was individually numbered and engraved with the Mondaine and SBB logos, making it a truly unique collector's item.

The Special Edition Pocket Watch, inspired by Hans Hilfiker's groundbreaking 1944 Official Swiss Railways Station Clock design, proved to be an irresistible blend of heritage and modern allure.

Its minimalist white background, black geometric markers, and the unmistakable red seconds hand clearly resonated with collectors, who, it seems, have a quicker trigger finger than even the most punctual Swiss train conductor.

So, while the 200 lucky owners are undoubtedly basking in the glow of their newfound treasure, the rest of the world is left to ponder what could have been.

Perhaps Mondaine will consider a "Specialer Edition" next time, for those of us who missed the express train to timeless elegance. On the watches page, it does say “Notify me when available”, where the buy option would be. It feels unlikely you’ll ever get that notification, considering how few have been made, but it’s worth a shot.