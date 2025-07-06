The best Men’s summer wedding outfits — an essential guide

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and panicking about what to wear to a wedding. Not to be dramatic, but they’re all as bad as each other.

Why is wedding attire so dreaded, we hear you say? Because you are immortalised in the photos. Every year those overpriced images are dredged from the archives and strewn across social media for the masses to see, accompanied by sentimental captions like “Three years since me and the hubby embarked on the greatest journey ever”, followed by a series of nonsensical emojis. It makes us sick.

Your style is essentially catalogued on the internet, so you need to make sure your whole outfit is on point – so your children, your children’s children, and (most importantly) absolute strangers think you dressed absolutely fly as hell.

Here are the wedding suits, shirts, shoes and accessories to make sure your legacy is cemented in sartorial grandeur, not shoulder pads and winklepickers.

The suits

(Image credit: Future)

Percival, the contemporary menswear brand worn by the likes of Chris Evans, Tom Holland, and The Rock, has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, particularly with their collaborations, from rock ‘n’ roll jewellers The Great Frog to retro sportswear titans Champion. But their real flex? Tailoring.

For summer weddings, linen is your MVP. Lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking (though prone to wrinkling, so pack a steamer if you’re travelling), it’s perfect for sweltering ceremonies. Percival offers plenty of options in the fabric, blending premium quality with comfort.

In terms of colour, they’ve got your wedding failsafes of navy and cream, but we’re in brighter territory now. A forest green two-piece? Chef’s kiss. It does all the talking, letting you keep things clean elsewhere: white shirt, sage green tie (for that sweet tonal dressing moment), and black loafers to ground the look.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're into the fabric but want to keep it classic, Cos’s laidback navy linen suit is a winner. With its relaxed silhouette, it leans into casual cool — ideal for evening guests or beach-adjacent vows. Ditch the tie, throw on a Cuban collar shirt, and you’re golden.

Prefer something a little more structured? This double-breasted suit from Suit Supply in sandy wool hits that sweet spot between formality and summer-ready. Light colours have a higher albedo (yes, we’re bringing science into this), meaning they reflect more sunlight. Translation: less sweat, more style. If your armpits operate like the Louisiana swamp, leave the dark colours behind.

Percival Menswear Tailored Linen Blazer | Forest £229 at percivalclo.com A fantastic suit from Percival that is in a colour that is very in this summer season. COS Single-Breasted Linen Blazer £180 at COS This laid-back suit leans into casual cool — perfect for a beach wedding or one that's mainly outdoors. Suitsupply Sand Tailored Fit Milano Suit £579 at suitsupply.com Light colours reflect more sunlight so less sweat and more suave.

The shirts

(Image credit: Future)

Wedding dress codes have become less rigid in recent years, which means ties don’t always need to make an appearance — and your shirt gets to do a bit more of the heavy lifting.

The Peaky Blinders effect gave us some dodgy trends (we did buy a flat cap or two, that’s on us), but the grandad collar shirt is one relic we’re happy to keep. H&M has a solid collection, with our pick being the classic white in a soft weave . Cool, crisp, and surprisingly versatile.

If you want to lean into summer vibes, revere collars (aka camp or cuban collars) are still having a moment. Reiss does a textured blue stripe for a nod to Jude Law in the ‘90s iteration of Talented Mr Ripley, Phix has safari options with double pockets , Japanese streetwear giants Visvim goes full ‘80s in silk , and Sandro delivers a geometric moss green number that screams Miami beach wedding but in a very good way.

For the die-hard traditionalists who need a collar and tie to truly function, we salute you. And more importantly, we’ve got you. Alexander McQueen’s harness shirt is sharp, subtly detailed with a buckle, and has just enough elastane to keep things comfortable while you inevitably sweat/cry through Don’t Look Back In Anger on the dance floor.

H&M Regular Fit Grandad Shirt £18 at H&M (US) A crisp whits shirt is a wedding staple and this one by H&M ticks all the boxes and then some. Short-Sleeve Patterned Shirt | Xs £239 at Farfetch Not traditional wedding attire, but perfect for evening when the sun is going down and the suit jacket is off. ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Alexander Mcqueen Harness Shirt £339 at Flannels UK Alexander McQueen’s harness shirt is suitably sharp and will keep you cool until way past wedding day afters.

The shoes

(Image credit: Future)

Derby shoes are the traditional wedding go-to, but in the summer months? It’s loafer time, baby. They’re breathable, sleek, and – most crucially – let your feet air out. Let them dogs breathe!

Duke & Dexter are the undisputed kings of loafers right now, offering everything from wild bespoke designs (think one-of-one exclusives) to slick ready-to-wear styles. Whether you’re into minimal monochrome , snake motifs , gold hardware , or rattan finishes , they’ve got a loafer for every foot and every level of attention-seeking.

Styling-wise, show them off. Cropped trousers or a slight turn-up do the job nicely. Sock-wise, white cotton is a reliable all-rounder, but if you're confident and the forecast is good, sockless is always on the cards. Just prep your ankles accordingly.

DUKE + DEXTER Wilde Black + White Penny Loafer - Men's £250 at Flannels UK Duke & Dexter has some wonderful loafers. We are big fans of these minimalist masters. DUKE + DEXTER Wilde Classic Penny Loafer - Men's £270 at Flannels UK If you prefer a bit more brown, then these Wilde Classic Penny Loafers are for you. DUKE + DEXTER Wilde Black + White Rattan Penny Loafer - Men's £270 at Harvey Nichols US The rattan look is no longer just for outdoor furniture, it's a great loafer style, too.

The final touches

(Image credit: Future)

Accessories can make or break a wedding look, so don’t get lazy here. Remember, we’re in legacy outfit territory.

Ties and Pocket Squares: Although the indie sleaze trend might still be on the scene, skinny ties are not the one. Keep it classic and keep it chunky. A silk pastel or deep earthy tone will elevate things without clashing. Bonus points if your pocket square complements it without being an exact match (this isn’t your sixth-form prom).

Reiss Silk Pin-Dot Tie in Soft Pink £38 at Reiss This silk ties has a fantastic pastel hue that would pair perfectly with a white shirt.

Sunglasses: Sunglasses at a wedding can either scream “nominated for best actor” or “no ID, no entry”. No reflective lenses. No Oakleys. No exceptions. Stick to timeless shapes like the wayfarer in black , tortoiseshell or clear — think Persol, Oliver Peoples and Ace & Tate.

Persol Persol Po3269s Unisex Polarised D-Frame Sunglasses, Black/grey £287 at John Lewis There is a lovely 90s nod with these frames. We are big fans of the rectangle look. Oliver Peoples Oliver Peoples Oliver Sun Ov5393su 1003/57 Polarised £327 at oliverpeoples.com Yep, these are the ones that Kevin Costner in Yellowstone wore, so if you are after some cowboy chic, then these are for you! Ace & Tate Benjamin Fizz £125 at aceandtate.com These Ace & Tate clear framed sunglasses will match any outfit you throw at them.

Grooming: Not technically an accessory, but absolutely essential. If you’ve got a beard, invest in some beard balm to tame those hairs and get them pointing in the right direction.