Keeping watch? Mr Jones releases a psychedelic-style Eyecon watch - but there’s a catch

If you’ve seen a quirky watch adorning the wrists of someone you pass then chances are it might be a Mr Jones special. And we don’t mean quirky as in a bright orange colour or with a fun stripey pattern on the strap, we’re talking a completely numberless, armless watchface which just looks like a bird’s eye view of someone chilling in a pool on an inflatable donut.

Now, the horologist is back with something a little more crazy but just as eye-conic. The Eyecon watch is a limited edition release designed by David Oku, supposedly helping you perceive time “not just as numbers, but as an emotional experience.” To be fair, we do get very emotional when we’ve been working for 7 hours only to find out it’s actually 10.30am.

The catch?

It’s only available for 24 hours. It will be released on Friday 30th May and will be available online until 8am on Saturday 31st May. Each purchase will come with an individual edition number which is engraved into the watch case back.

(Image credit: Mr Jones)

The watch is a groovy, psychedelic twist on a classic watch, wih a pop of colour and shapes around the edge, a cartoon eye in the centre, with two smaller hearts either side. There is a star icon too which moves as the watch dial.

At 6am, the star rises on the left, reaching the middle of the crescent at midday, until it reaches the last marker on the right at 6pm. After 6pm, the moon rises on the left, the position of the moon then marks the hours from 6pm until 6am. How can you tell the minutes? The white dot in the pupil of course (and no, we cannot recall the official name for it - GCSE Biology was a long time ago, okay?)

A post shared by Mr Jones Watches (@mrjoneswatches) A photo posted by on

The man behind the design, London-based illustrator and animator David Oku said he “wanted to bring a sense of curiosity and playfulness into something as mechanical and routine as a watch.

"The central eye motif reflects how we constantly 'watch' time, while the vibrant colours and abstract forms draw from pop art and retro-futurism, challenging the viewer to rethink how they relate to the passing of moments."

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Mr Jones)

Into the details, the watch is Swiss made with a single jewel quartz mechanism, with hard-wearing Sapphire glass, so it should be able to take on most adventuring antics. Speaking of which, it’s also waterproof, so no excuse for not diving into summer. It has a 12 month warranty in case you manage to run into any difficulties, and comes with an 18mm black silicone strap.

As you can imagine, a watch this exclusive isn’t exactly going to be cheap, but the Eyecon is priced at a reasonable £195. And its 24 hour release has conveniently coincided with payday…