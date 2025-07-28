Swarovski and Minecraft team up in surprise collaboration

Prepare your crafting tables and polish your pickaxes, because a collaboration you never knew you needed has officially landed. In a dazzling display of "why not?", Austrian crystal giant Swarovski has teamed up with Microsoft's Minecraft to unleash a new line of collectable crystal figurines.

You read that right – your favourite blocky heroes are now available in shimmering, full-cut crystal, perfect for adorning your mantelpiece or confusing your non-gaming relatives.

Dubbed "Your Adventures Crystallised," this collection takes iconic Minecraft characters and gives them the luxurious, light-catching treatment. Forget digging for diamonds; now you can simply buy them in the form of Alex, the fearless heroine, captured mid-battle with a sparkling sword. Then there's Steve, ever ready to mine, now with a crystal pickaxe that probably wouldn't survive five minutes in the Overworld, but looks fabulous on a shelf.

Even the game's more… explosive residents are getting a glow-up. The Creeper, usually a source of jump scares and shattered builds, has been transformed into a "safe and decorative" crystal figurine. And for those who prefer their mobs on the adorable side, the beloved Minecraft pig is also getting the crystal treatment, proving that even farm animals deserve a little sparkle.

If you're wondering about the price tag for these dazzling digital-to-deluxe conversions, prepare for a bit of a shock. These sparkly creations will set you back between £280 and £300, which, while fairly standard for high-end crystal collectibles, undoubtedly positions them as some of the most, if not the most, expensive Minecraft merchandise ever to grace a collector's shelf.

As part of this truly unexpected partnership, a special crystallised Character Creator item, the "Crystal Suit," is available in-game for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Simply scan a QR code, and you too can dress your avatar in Swarovski-embellished attire. Is this the most expensive skin in a game ever? Probably.

This collection, which aims to bridge the digital and physical worlds with a healthy dose of irony and shine, is out now. So, whether you're a serious gamer, a discerning collector, or just someone who appreciates a good laugh and a shiny object, head over to Swarovski stores nationwide or its official website.