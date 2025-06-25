Wrangler AW25 first look promises plenty of gems

Cowboy chic, which probably isn’t a thing, feels popular right now, and even if you’re not quite ready to go full Eli Cash from The Royal Tenenbaums, there’s no reason you can’t add some harder-wearing pieces to your wardrobe for this winter. That’s where Wrangler’s Autumn Winter collection comes in, sorting you out in the process.

From what we’ve seen of the collection so far, it includes a few staples, but there are also a couple of really unique pieces that will look great off the ranch whilst elevating the rest of your fit and hopefully keep you warm too.

Considering we’re still yet to reach the height of summer, you have some time before needing to worry about your winter garms – let's be honest though, jacket and layering season is always more exciting than what t-shirt to pair with shorts.

Below you can see some of the highlights of what's included in this collection:

(Image credit: Wrangler)

For our money, there is a lot on offer here, but you can’t go wrong with the Striped Sweater highlighted top left above in Ivy Green. We’ve not been able to see the jumper yet, but if it’s in a nice cosy fabric, then winter will be well and truly sorted.

Layering over the top, we would opt for the Wrange Coat in the top right, sporting a borg collar and heavy fabrics for that extra layer of warmth, but also practicality if you’re someone who genuinely needs a warm coat for work. The Wrange Jacket in Mole, seen bottom right, also appears to be a good option for anyone seeking a slightly longer jacket that makes a stylish statement.

These are only the highlights of the collection so far, but we can’t wait to see what else is in store alongside when the above will be dropping in time for the cosy season. The full collection is expected to drop on the Wrangler website soon.