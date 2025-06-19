Donald Glover harvests farmer chic with new Moncler range

Donald Glover, the almost annoyingly multi-talented creative mind behind Childish Gambino and Atlanta, has once again demonstrated his knack for bringing ambitious visions to life, this time through a clothing collaboration with luxury brand Moncler.

After a preview at Moncler’s Shanghai City of Genius event last year, the full Moncler x Gilga Farm collection, designed by Glover himself, has been revealed. It merges Moncler's heritage with the relaxed, orange-hued energy of Glover's Gilga Farm creative collective in Ojai, Southern California.

At the heart of this partnership lies an emphasis on practicality.

“Functionality is key — it’s something that connects the world of Gilga and Moncler, we both create for real-world usefulness,” Glover explained. This guiding principle harkens back to Moncler’s origins, notably inspiring the collection's centrepiece: a duvet jacket that transforms into a sleeping bag, a direct nod to Moncler's very first product.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Moncler ) (Image credit: Moncler ) (Image credit: Moncler ) (Image credit: Moncler ) (Image credit: Moncler ) (Image credit: Moncler ) (Image credit: Moncler ) (Image credit: Moncler ) (Image credit: Moncler ) (Image credit: Moncler ) (Image credit: Moncler )

Beyond this piece, the collection offers a range of sophisticated yet practical pieces for a West Coast summer aesthetic – so we can enjoy it for a few days a year here in grey old UK.

Expect a rich palette of sun-faded oranges, creams, blues, and pinks, appearing on items like a striking burnt orange suede jacket adorned with a Gilga Farm patch, and lightweight nylon ripstop windbreakers. Footwear also gets a collaborative update with the Moncler Trailgrip Vela sandal, featuring a sturdy Vibram sole.

The collaboration extends to Moncler’s iconic mascot, Monduck, who is playfully reinterpreted as a farmer to fit the Gilga Farm aesthetic.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This integration of storytelling and practical design is evident throughout, from the animated short film showcasing the collection to subtle details like cartoon-style graphics on garments. The full range is available now on Moncler’s website.