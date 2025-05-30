G-Shock Goliath Frogman MR-G watch will make other divers green with envy

Would you get a frog inspired watch? Unless you were a kid raised on Deadly 60 and hardcore noughties Steve Backshall, then it’s probably not an instant yes. However, you may change your mind when you see the new Goliath Frogman watch from G-SHOCK’s FROGMAN line.

You may think the natural name or inspiration for a range of watches for divers would be named after some kind of aquatic animal, but G-SHOCK went outside of the box, and named it after a Muppet instead.

The FROGMAN line is a series of full-fledged diver’s watches built to withstand the demanding conditions of all underwater activities - be it swimming, free-diving, SCUBA, surfing, or if you’re just really clumsy and have managed to break all your previous ‘water-resistant’ watches watering plants and or doing the washing up. You don’t have to bring along your PADI certificate to buy one, we’re 99% sure.

(Image credit: G-SHOCK)

The Goliath Frogman MR-G watch has a titanium build with a colourway that’s inspired by - you guessed it - the Conraua goliath, the words largest frog (it’s green). Picking up a new watch and some pub quiz trivia in one go, win.

The watch has ISO 200-metre water resistance, plus advanced dive functionalities. Wondering what ‘dive functionalities’ actually consist of? It’s things like a Double LED (super illuminator) light, which means you can actually read the watch face in dark conditions, as well as the ability to automatically adjust the time based on the wearer’s location - good for international travel. Think Tom Cruise in the latest Mission Impossible and that deep-underwater submarine stunt - this is the kind of watch he’d be needing.

G SHOCK MR-G FROGMAN MRG-BF1000RG-3ADR, Goliath Visit Site A premium, full-metal G-SHOCK MR-G timepiece for the sea — the titanium armor-clad MRG-BF1000 with ISO 200-meter water resistance — joins the FROGMAN family of full-fledged diver’s watches.

It also has titanium armor-clad exterior, an O-ring waterproof seal, and special buffers to strengthen the shock-resistant structure. It has three dual-coil motors for rapid rotation of individual hands to indicate dive times, which will be delightful news to any divers, and complete nonsense to anyone who doesn’t. To avoid confusion, whilst diving, the hour and minute hands overlap and work in unison to form a single hand. You can sync the watch up to your phone to keep accurate dive logs, filled with your dive-time data.

Despite being waterproof, it is equipped with Bluetooth, which both divers and land-lubbers will appreciate.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An international-spy-worthy watch has a price tag to match, coming in at £4,400. The case is 56x49.7x18.6 mm and weighs 132g, and the band is made of Dura Soft Fluoro rubber.