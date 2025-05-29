The 9 most stylish men from Wes Anderson films — and where to get the look

Every scene in a Wes Anderson film feels like cinematic perfection, from shot crop to soundtrack — and a sartorial eye like no other director on the planet. Ya man's dead stylish.

In anticipation of The Phoenician Scheme hitting cinemas this week, (Anderson's 12 feature length film) we've listed some of the best-dressed characters in Wes' flicks, along with where you can find similar apparel. Expect bright colours, plenty of accessories and some timeless looks.

Klaus Daimler, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

It's Willem Dafoe in short, shorts a track jacket, hi-tops and a bright teenie weenie red beanie. Quite simply, it doesn't get much better than that, and it's the perfect look for when the weather is all over the place, with plenty of styling options thanks to the layers on display. Admittedly, this won't be for everyone, only the boldest among us, but if you can pull it off, the only person who can compete is Willem himself.

Buy now £249.00 Ralph Lauren Bayport Mineral Dyed Poplin Jacket Visit Site This jacket is garment-dyed using mineral-derived ingredients to create a unique appearance, which will continue to artfully fade for a timeworn look. Buy now £15.99 Zara Short Knit Beanie Visit Site Red stretch cotton knit beanie with a turn-up brim. Buy now £90 Adidas Jabbar Hi Shoes Visit Site These Jabbar Hi Shoes are inspired by the signature shoe from one of the most beloved basketball stars of the '70s.

Mr Fox (The Fantastic Mr Fox)

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

You’ve got to be some filmmaker to make a fox so stylish. Double-breasted corduroy suits have never looked so good, and what's best about corduroy is that, thanks to the material's hardiness, it will age like fine wine.

Dmitri, The Grand Budapest Hotel

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Your wardrobe should never be dull, even when in false mourning. Despite the unusual lack of colour, Dmitri still looks fantastic, albeit quite menacing in his long black coat and rings. The tache and messy barnet are optional, but you may as well.

Buy now £290.00 The Great Frog London Small Feather Setting Ring Visit Site Feather-like embellishments frame a stone of your choice in this silver ring. Buy now £84.99 H&M Relaxed Fit Double-Breasted Twill Coat Visit Site Double-breasted coat in twill featuring a collar, peak lapels, a chest pocket, flap front pockets, an inner pocket. Buy now £10.99 Seven Potions Beard Wax Visit Site Seven Potions Wax is made to tame wispy hairs, as well as to style and guide it into the perfect shape.

The Narrator, Moonrise Kingdom

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

The Narrator somehow pulls off a cherry red coat and green hat without looking like a garden gnome. We’re putting it down to the ankle grazers with white socks and matching scarf.

Buy now £37 Arket Rib-Knit Wool-Blend Beanie Visit Site Made from a soft and warming blend of wool, polyamide and a touch of alpaca, this classic beanie features a tactile rib-knit finish and a single fold-up. Buy now £350 Stanley Parka Bordeaux Visit Site Stanley Parka strikes a fine balance between classic military utility and modern technical refinement. Buy now £130 Sorel Mens Caribou Winter Boots Visit Site Made with waterproof full-grain leather and oiled suede or nubuck.

Richie Tenenbaum, The Royal Tenenbaums

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

There are a lot of strong looks in The Royal Tenanbaums, but one stands out above the rest, and that's Richie Tenenbaum. Luke Wilson, with a heavy beard, long hair, headband, beige suit and sunnies, shouldn't work. Yet, it looks spectacular and puts a strong argument forward for combining leisure wear and formal attire. It's giving McEnroe chic. If you want to elevate the look even further, layering a vintage FILA track jacket underneath only makes it better.

Buy now £202 Ray-Ban Bill Visit Site After its launch in 1985, Bill comes back again in 2021. This acetate style is a bold revision of the famous Aviator. Buy now £10 FILA Retro Headband Visit Site Featuring a sweat absorbent fabric designed to keep you cool during those competitive matches. Buy now £249 Moss Tailored Fit Tobacco Cotton Suit Visit Site Modern tailored fit in tobacco fabric made from stretch cotton for breathable flexibility that's welcome at work and formal events.

Henry Sherman, The Royal Tenenbaums

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

In a film where every character is battling for fashion recognition, it is no small feat to stand out from the crowd while on the edges of the cast. Danny Glover's accountant nails preppy chic time and time again with colourful bow ties, wide-lappeled blue jackets, patterned shirts and a matching pocket square.

Buy now £ 14.95 Moss Navy Texture Bow Tie Visit Site Crafted in navy yarns that are made from 100% recycled fibres and woven with a versatile geometric pattern. Buy now £239 Marks and Spencer Pure Wool Herringbone Blazer Visit Site Cut in a tailored fit from pure wool for a naturally breathable feel. This design features a two-button fastening and a classic notch lapel. Buy now £45 Joules Gingham Check Classic Fit Shirt Visit Site Characterised by its lightweight and soft fabric finish, a cotton poplin shirt is a popular choice for any gent who likes to look and feel good.

Peter Whitman, Darjeeling Limited

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Of all three impeccably dressed Whitman brothers, Peter stands out with his exceptional flair for accessorising, whether it’s a pair of sunglasses or a belt which complements his entire outfit, it all looks great. It helps that Adrien Brody looks effortlessly stylish whatever he wears, but if you're looking for formal with a casual twist, Peter Whitman is a great inspiration.

Eli Cash, The Royal Tenenbaums

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Cowboy chic is genuinely in right now, so dust off your Stetson, dig out the buckskin fringe jacket and get a paisley shirt on. Unfortunately, to get a fringe western cut jacket your best bet is going to be finding one second hand. We can help you with the rest of the fit though.

Buy now £49.95 Cotswold Country Cattleman Cowboy Hat Visit Site Beige cowboy hat with brown hatband. Buy now £169 Tue Religion Western Denim Shirt Visit Site Regular fit, collar, long sleeves, buttoned sleeve hems, flap pockets at chest, mid-faded wash, contrast stitching.

Herbsaint Sazerac, The French Dispatch

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

It's worth beginning by stating that you don't need the beret if that's not your vibe – in truth, few people could pull it off – but the chunky knit zip-up jacket, ecru long-sleeve shirt, and pulled-up socks are a deadly combination. As reporters ourselves here at Shortlist, the petition is already being passed around for this statement look to become uniform.