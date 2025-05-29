The 9 most stylish men from Wes Anderson films — and where to get the look

Every scene in a Wes Anderson film feels like cinematic perfection, from shot crop to soundtrack — and a sartorial eye like no other director on the planet. Ya man's dead stylish.

In anticipation of The Phoenician Scheme hitting cinemas this week, (Anderson's 12 feature length film) we've listed some of the best-dressed characters in Wes' flicks, along with where you can find similar apparel. Expect bright colours, plenty of accessories and some timeless looks.

Klaus Daimler, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Willem Dafoe in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, one image of him crouching as well as a close up of his face

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

It's Willem Dafoe in short, shorts a track jacket, hi-tops and a bright teenie weenie red beanie. Quite simply, it doesn't get much better than that, and it's the perfect look for when the weather is all over the place, with plenty of styling options thanks to the layers on display. Admittedly, this won't be for everyone, only the boldest among us, but if you can pull it off, the only person who can compete is Willem himself.

Blue jacket from Ralph Lauren Buy now £249.00
Ralph Lauren Bayport Mineral Dyed Poplin Jacket

This jacket is garment-dyed using mineral-derived ingredients to create a unique appearance, which will continue to artfully fade for a timeworn look.

Red beanie from Zara Buy now £15.99

Zara Short Knit Beanie

Red stretch cotton knit beanie with a turn-up brim.

Adidas Jabba in white and black Buy now £90
Adidas Jabbar Hi Shoes

These Jabbar Hi Shoes are inspired by the signature shoe from one of the most beloved basketball stars of the '70s.

Mr Fox (The Fantastic Mr Fox)

Fantastic Mr Fox leaning against a tree

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

You’ve got to be some filmmaker to make a fox so stylish. Double-breasted corduroy suits have never looked so good, and what's best about corduroy is that, thanks to the material's hardiness, it will age like fine wine.

Man wearing corduroy suit Buy now £250
Barbour Stone Slim Jacket

Stone Slim Fit 100% cotton corduroy suit jacket.

Yellow polo Buy now £35.99
Pearl Knit Polo

Regular fit knitted cotton polo shirt. Lapel collar with front zip fastening.

Corduroy trousersBuy now £149
Barbour Stone Trouser

Slim Fit 100% cotton corduroy suit trousers.

Dmitri, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Two photos of Adrien Brody in The Grand Budapest Hotel, one holding a glass and another sat at a desk

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Your wardrobe should never be dull, even when in false mourning. Despite the unusual lack of colour, Dmitri still looks fantastic, albeit quite menacing in his long black coat and rings. The tache and messy barnet are optional, but you may as well.

Small Feather Setting RingBuy now £290.00
The Great Frog London Small Feather Setting Ring

Feather-like embellishments frame a stone of your choice in this silver ring.

Relaxed Fit Double-breasted twill coatBuy now £84.99
H&M Relaxed Fit Double-Breasted Twill Coat

Double-breasted coat in twill featuring a collar, peak lapels, a chest pocket, flap front pockets, an inner pocket. 

Seven Potions beard wax in a yellow tin Buy now £10.99
Seven Potions Beard Wax

Seven Potions Wax is made to tame wispy hairs, as well as to style and guide it into the perfect shape.

The Narrator, Moonrise Kingdom

The Narrator from the film Moonrise Kingdom, standing in front of a lighthouse.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight)

The Narrator somehow pulls off a cherry red coat and green hat without looking like a garden gnome. We’re putting it down to the ankle grazers with white socks and matching scarf.

Mens Green Beanie from Arket Buy now £37
Arket Rib-Knit Wool-Blend Beanie

Made from a soft and warming blend of wool, polyamide and a touch of alpaca, this classic beanie features a tactile rib-knit finish and a single fold-up.

Gloverall red parka coat with a hood Buy now £350
Stanley Parka Bordeaux

Stanley Parka strikes a fine balance between classic military utility and modern technical refinement.

Sorel Men's Caribou Warm Lining Mid-Calf Boots in beige Buy now £130
Sorel Mens Caribou Winter Boots

Made with waterproof full-grain leather and oiled suede or nubuck.

Richie Tenenbaum, The Royal Tenenbaums

Luke Wilson and Gwyneth Paltrow in The Royal Tenenbaums sat on a sofa

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

There are a lot of strong looks in The Royal Tenanbaums, but one stands out above the rest, and that's Richie Tenenbaum. Luke Wilson, with a heavy beard, long hair, headband, beige suit and sunnies, shouldn't work. Yet, it looks spectacular and puts a strong argument forward for combining leisure wear and formal attire. It's giving McEnroe chic. If you want to elevate the look even further, layering a vintage FILA track jacket underneath only makes it better.

Rayban Polished Havana BillBuy now £202
Ray-Ban Bill

After its launch in 1985, Bill comes back again in 2021. This acetate style is a bold revision of the famous Aviator. 

Fila mens retro headband Buy now £10
FILA Retro Headband

Featuring a sweat absorbent fabric designed to keep you cool during those competitive matches.

Tobacco suit from Moss Bros Buy now £249
Moss Tailored Fit Tobacco Cotton Suit

Modern tailored fit in tobacco fabric made from stretch cotton for breathable flexibility that's welcome at work and formal events.

Henry Sherman, The Royal Tenenbaums

Henry Sherman played by Danny Glover in The Royal Tenenbaums

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

In a film where every character is battling for fashion recognition, it is no small feat to stand out from the crowd while on the edges of the cast. Danny Glover's accountant nails preppy chic time and time again with colourful bow ties, wide-lappeled blue jackets, patterned shirts and a matching pocket square.

Moss Navy bowtieBuy now £ 14.95
Moss Navy Texture Bow Tie

Crafted in navy yarns that are made from 100% recycled fibres and woven with a versatile geometric pattern.

Pure Wool Herringbone BlazerBuy now £239
Marks and Spencer Pure Wool Herringbone Blazer

Cut in a tailored fit from pure wool for a naturally breathable feel. This design features a two-button fastening and a classic notch lapel. 

Joules green gingham shirt, long sleeved Buy now £45
Joules Gingham Check Classic Fit Shirt

Characterised by its lightweight and soft fabric finish, a cotton poplin shirt is a popular choice for any gent who likes to look and feel good.

Peter Whitman, Darjeeling Limited

The Whitman brothers walking in The Darjeeling Limited carrying luggage

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Of all three impeccably dressed Whitman brothers, Peter stands out with his exceptional flair for accessorising, whether it’s a pair of sunglasses or a belt which complements his entire outfit, it all looks great. It helps that Adrien Brody looks effortlessly stylish whatever he wears, but if you're looking for formal with a casual twist, Peter Whitman is a great inspiration.

Moss grey suit on a man Buy now £199
Moss Slim Fit Grey Stretch Suit

Grey stretch suit in a slim fit with two buttons on the front.

Dark Turtle sunglasses from CubittsBuy now £150
Cubitts Earlsferry

Earlsferry is a square, pilot shape but not as we've previously known it. Assured, with a sprinkling of punk, the recessed front and feature vent bring a new, breezy athleticism.

Brown leather belt rolled up with a silver buckle Buy now £ 29.95
Moss Classic Tan Leather Belt

Brown leather belt with a silver buckle.

Eli Cash, The Royal Tenenbaums

Owen Wilson in The Royal Tenanbaums

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Cowboy chic is genuinely in right now, so dust off your Stetson, dig out the buckskin fringe jacket and get a paisley shirt on. Unfortunately, to get a fringe western cut jacket your best bet is going to be finding one second hand. We can help you with the rest of the fit though.

Cattleman Cowboy Hat with black and brown leather bandBuy now £49.95
Cotswold Country Cattleman Cowboy Hat

Beige cowboy hat with brown hatband.

Denim western style shirt with white detailingBuy now £169
Tue Religion Western Denim Shirt

Regular fit, collar, long sleeves, buttoned sleeve hems, flap pockets at chest, mid-faded wash, contrast stitching.

Herbsaint Sazerac, The French Dispatch

Two photos of Owen Wilson in The French Dispatch as Herbsaint Sazerac, on the left sat down and on the right sat on a bicycle

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

It's worth beginning by stating that you don't need the beret if that's not your vibe – in truth, few people could pull it off – but the chunky knit zip-up jacket, ecru long-sleeve shirt, and pulled-up socks are a deadly combination. As reporters ourselves here at Shortlist, the petition is already being passed around for this statement look to become uniform.

Zip up cardigan in brownBuy now £59.95
Massimo Dutti Zip-Up Knit Cardigan

Cotton blend knit cardigan. It has a two-way zip fastening. Knit fabric.

Long sleeve cream Fred Perry polo Buy now £90
The Fred Perry Shirt

Twin Tipped Fred Perry Tennis Shirt, with long sleeves.

Mustard socks with the word Moss on the bottom in whiteBuy now £ 8.95
Moss Gold Fine Ribbed Socks

Moss' finely ribbed socks.

