Empty your inbox with the latest Anti Social Social Club x Yahoo! drop

Another day, another Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) collab, but this may be one of the best ones yet, especially if your inbox resembles a black hole swallowing emails whole. I mean, isn't that everyone's reality in this thrilling chapter of late-stage capitalism?

The partnership sees the streetwear fashion company partner up with Yahoo!, as in the same Yahoo that is partly responsible for bombarding you with emails. It’s a move that feels a bit like when Moleman dressed up as Bart Simpson.

Expect the classic slogan with a purple Yahoo! makeover, complete with an exclamation point that probably represents our collective exasperation and surprise at an email company mocking the endless slurry of emails we all get.

(Image credit: Anti Social Social Club)

The branding features on two different pieces, a black hoodie and a white t-shirt, with the drop arriving later this week, and is the perfect way to represent the overload of emails that has become too familiar in the modern world. These on-the-nose gems will drop later this week, just in time to showcase your deep, abiding love (or maybe hatred) of the digital deluge.

This is a smaller launch than we have come to expect from ASSC in recent times, meaning we’re only getting two options to drown our sorrows in email-themed merch. Perfect for pretending to work while secretly counting down the seconds to the weekend.

(Image credit: Anti Social Social Club)

The drop will release on the Anti Social Social Club website at 11am on Thursday 12th June, and if you’ve been keeping up with these releases for some time you’ll know that once it sells out, its gone for good. So it may be worth signing up to the mailing list to stay up to date for future releases and collabs.

Already this year, WWE and Assassin’s Creed Shadows have had featured ASSC lines.