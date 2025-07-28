Microsoft announces Hollow Knight: Silksong demo for select few

After years of speculation and fervent anticipation, fans of the indie hit Hollow Knight finally have concrete news regarding its elusive sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong. Microsoft has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated title will be publicly playable at its booth during Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany, running from August 20-24.

This announcement marks a significant turning point for a game that has become a running joke in the gaming community due to its prolonged silence since its 2019 reveal. For many, the lack of updates from developer Team Cherry had led to doubts about the game's existence, with every major gaming showcase bringing fresh waves of disappointment when Silksong failed to appear.

The playable demo at Gamescom 2025 will be available on both PC and the newly announced ROG Xbox Ally X, a move that subtly reinforces previous rumours of a partnership between Silksong and the handheld console.

While Team Cherry's Matthew “Leth” Griffin previously stated that the game is not tied to a console release and is still on track for a 2025 launch, the Gamescom presence on the Xbox booth, alongside the ROG Xbox Ally X, suggests a deeper collaboration.

Hollow Knight: Silksong - Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer - Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 - YouTube Watch On

"This includes the first ever public opportunity to go hands-on with the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, including a new playable demo for Hollow Knight: Silksong," an internal email from Microsoft specified, indicating a significant highlight for its Gamescom presence.

The official Xbox blog further teased, "This year, the Xbox booth will be full of fantastic upcoming games from Xbox and our incredible third-party partners coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass this Holiday and beyond – and yes, that includes Hollow Knight: Silksong." This statement strongly points towards a November or December release for the game.

The last public demo of Hollow Knight: Silksong was at E3 2019, making this Gamescom appearance the first real chance for the public to experience the game in over six years. While an Australian museum demo is also planned for September, the Gamescom event offers much broader public access.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond Silksong, Microsoft's Gamescom booth will feature a robust lineup of over 20 playable demos, including Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Borderlands 4, Ninja Gaiden 4, and a theatre presentation for The Outer Worlds 2.

However, for the legions of dedicated Silksong fans, the opportunity to finally go hands-on in the new adventure is undoubtedly the biggest news from this year's event.