Anti Social Social Club enter the ring with new Wrestlemania collection

It’s hard to imagine a time when WWE has ever been more popular, especially since all of the wrestling companies' promotions are now on Netflix making the sport more accessible than ever.

To celebrate the recent WrestleMania 41 event over the weekend, Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) has partnered with WWE to celebrate the event alongside some of the current key players in wrestling, as well as some legends thrown in for good measure.

The WWE capsule is huge, featuring a variety of pieces that will fit right into any wrestling fan's regular rotation – there was even a chair, although this has now sadly sold out.

The collection, currently available on the ASSC website, features everything from graphic tees, hoodies, leather separates, photo print shirts, and even accessories, including John Cena-themed sweatbands. The collection has a focus on some of WWE's most iconic wrestlers from the last few years.

The featured wrestlers in the collection include current icons Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, as well as blasts from the past, including The Rock, Stone Cold, The Undertaker and John Cena, who is currently on his farewell tour with his capsule featuring plenty of puns and camo… as it should.

The majority of the collection is still available, although act fast as once it’s gone, it’s gone, as is always the way with ASSC.