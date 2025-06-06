Uniqlo x Studio Ghibli returns for another dream menswear collab

Uniqlo is tempting anime lovers yet again, with another collab that is set to burn a hole in the wallet of Totoro fans from around the world.

This summer, the retailer is collaborating with Studio Ghibli to launch a highly anticipated collection featuring designs inspired by iconic characters from the studio's beloved animated films. It's the third time the two companies have joined forces for a clothing partnership.

The official Uniqlo website unveiled 20 new additions to its popular UT Graphic line, catering to both adults and children. The collection includes a variety of T-shirts and sweatshirts showcasing designs from Ghibli classics such as Princess Mononoke and Kiki's Delivery Service, as well as the most recent film from the famous animation studio, The Boy and The Heron.

My Neighbor Totoro, Howl's Moving Castle, Pom Poko, and Spirited Away are also featured, meaning the range caters to plenty of the classics. The designs range from vibrant and playful to elegantly minimalist.

If you prefer your fandom to be a bit more low-key, you'll still be able to find something here. Matching the designs with some of the children’s clothes is a great way to show your appreciation for the wonderful work of Hayao Miyazaki across generations and —let's be honest — look dead sweet in the process.

Uniqlo's latest collaboration with Studio Ghibli is distinguished by featuring original artwork from Thai artist Kanyada Phatan, known for her work in the studio’s "Neppu" publication.

These illustrations, alongside film stills, provide the basis for a variety of the designs on show here.

The worldwide launch is expected in mid-July 2025, which is when we can expect to receive it here in the UK as well. Oddly, the collection has already begun to appear on international Uniqlo sites, such as Thailand — so you might be able to pick some items up early if you just can't wait.

The best Studio Ghibli movies are among the very finest animated films ever made - if you haven't seen many of them, you can find all of them on Netflix.