Dickies 247 goes 24/7 with new Ezra Collective partnership

We weren’t sure that Dickies - the uniform of the coastal casual and East-London hipsters - could get any cooler. But once again, we were proved wrong, as the clothing icons have teamed up with hot-on-the-scene jazz group Ezra Collective and Prince Waly for a reboot of one of its most iconic ranges.

247 is a modern rework of Dickies’ iconic styles (think 874 and Double Knee), crafted in enzyme-washed 8.3oz cotton twill with updated fits and functional details. If that means absolutely nothing to you, not to worry, all you need to know is that the collection is still recognisably Dickies just with a modern twist.

an image of an artist mid-jump in a recording studio whilst wearing the Dickies 247 trousers in desert sand

(Image credit: Dickies)

Even though it’s seemingly worn exclusively by skaters, tattoo artists, and Cornwall inhabitants, Dickies is built for the everyday - originally inspired by the classic workwear, and has kept its ranges practically trendy ever since. So, as you can imagine, this isn’t some performative collab just about looking great on stage during a sold-out high-profile show, but high-energy celebration of unstaged, authentic moments in the musical world and beyond where people live and work in their Dickies - day to night.

Blending classic workwear style with modern functionality, the 247 work pant is built for everyday life. This has been captured through the stories of the campaign’s featured talent - casual cool Ezra Collective, and Prince Waly. They’re even rumoured to be doing some secret gigs across Europe with Dickies.

an image of a male model wearing Dickies 247 collection walking out of a classic record store

(Image credit: Dickies)

The 247 is a lighter take on Dickies' iconic work trousers, engineered for round-the-clock wear - hence the pun on the name (24/7 - get it?). Drawing inspiration from heritage styles like the 874 work pant and Double Knee, the collection updates these classics with a softer fabric and added phone pocket - because no modern clothing is complete without a little pocket.

The trousers come in three colourways - a dark brown, a desert sand, and black. Each pair has cotton twill construction, a contrast waistband tape, and print detailing. With creases styled both front and back, each pair has a strong silhouette. They are retailing at £65 and are available now from Dickies online and in store - perfect for a summer-autumn staple.

247 Loose Work Trousers
247 Loose Work Trousers, Dark Brown

247 Loose Work Trousers, Dark Brown

247 Loose Work Trousers
247 Loose Work Trousers, Black

247 Loose Work Trousers, Black 

247 Loose Work Trousers
247 Loose Work Trousers, Desert Sand

247 Loose Work Trousers, Desert Sand 

