Assassin's Creed x Anti Social Social Club collection is the perfect celebration of the game

Anti Social Social Club (ASSC) is sticking to the shadows with its latest collaboration in partnership with Ubisoft to celebrate the launch of Assassin’s Creed Shadows — the hit series that’s finally visiting Japan after years of pining from fans.

ASSC often does exclusive, limited drops, and this launch is set to be the same, meaning it will only be available once stocks last. The launch will feature everything from hoodies and Tees to tracksuits and accessories, including a gorgeous sake set featuring six drinking vessels.

Unlike the secret stealth tactics used in AC, this collection opts to leave the discreteness behind in favour of load and proud designs. A partnership between the successful streetwear brand and one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time further demonstrates the industry's influence as it bleeds increasingly into the mainstream.

You can take a look at the whole collection below, as well as what’s included:

Shadows Tops: Includes tees, hoodies and hats with the Assassin's Creed Shadows logo on the front and ASSC logo on the back with the two main protagonists

Eyes Tops: Includes tees and hoodies with the eyes of the two protagonists on the front alongside ASSC branding and the ASSC logo on the back with the Assassin's Creed logo

Yasuke Tops: Includes tees and hoodies with a graphic of samurai character Yasuke superimposed onto the ASSC logo on both the front and back

Shuriken Tops: Includes tees with 4 shuriken "thrown" into the ASSC logo on both the front and back

Fight Tops: Includes tees, hoodies and hats with imagery of fighting stances on the front underneath an ASSC logo and both brand logos on the back

Naoe & Yasuke Tops: Tees and hoodies with an Assassin's Creed Shadows logo on the front atop a graphic of both main characters and an ASSC logo on the back with an Assassin's Creed logo

Football Jersey: Designed to incorporate all brand logos on the front and include a huge ASSC logo on the back with imagery of the two main characters superimposed

Coaches Jacket: Show both Naoe and Yasuke in a battle scene throughout the entire jacket, ASSC's logo is featured on the front while Assassin's Creed logo is featured on one sleeve and the rear

Track Suits: The jacket features the game's logo on the front along with kanji and the ASSC logo on the back with an additional game logo; the matching pants have kanji and the ASSC logo on the front and an Assassin's logo on the rear

Sake Glass Set: Features ceramic sake glasses and a sake pourer with shared co-branding

The collection features both of the game’s main protagonists, including the samurai Yasuke, who prefers a more head-on approach, and Noae, who approaches the game favouring stealth.

The collection is set to launch on 29th March, 15:00 PM GMT on the ASSC website, but as we said before, ASSC works on a first come first serve basis.

Fortunately, the drop arrives after the game's release, so you can give it a go to ensure you’re sold on this latest adventure that’s been incredibly well-received compared to more recent entries – so if you do need some fresh garms to showcase your love for this adventure, ASSC is providing the goods.

Main image credit ASSC