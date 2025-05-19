London’s got a new Tube Map which celebrates its grassroots music venues and history

A new tube map showcasing London’s range of music venues, artists, and heritage has been released. It’s part of a campaign hoping to champion the capital’s grassroots music scene.

The map not only shows London’s nightclubs and record shops but also historic locations connected with the city’s musical history. This includes classic landmarks like the Barbican but also the home of one of the most iconic musical crossovers, namely the house where both Jimi Hendrix and Handel lived. Plus all the lines themselves have been digitally altered to replicate aux cables. Groovy…





Each line has been reimagined as a different part of the city’s music scene; the District Line is 25 artists to see in 2025 (helpful for anyone who is sick of listening to the same ten songs on repeat), the Victoria line is musical Subcultures, and the Metropolitan line is Independent Record Labels.





Even if you’re a music novice (if that’s even a thing) you’ll definitely recognise some of the names on the map - Pink Floyd, Coldplay, The Who, The Pet Shop Boys and plenty more.









It has been created by Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and TFL who have teamed up with the music industry and industry leaders to launch London Creates. It’s a capital-wide initiative that’s hoping to shine a spotlight on the capital’s 179 music venues which have been instrumental in launching the careers of some of the biggest names in music, including the likes of Coldplay, Noah Khan, and Charli XCX.





Where can you see it?

The map is being displayed at Outernet London over the next month. Outernet is right in the heart of London by Tottenham Court Road and is Europe’s largest digital exhibition space, so it’s pretty hard to miss it.





“London’s grassroots music scene is renowned around the world. From providing opportunities for talented aspiring artists to develop their trade, to giving Londoners a great night out, our venues are an essential part of our life at night and provide a huge boost to our economy.





“However, they have faced huge challenges in recent years, which is why we’re joining with partners across the capital to champion all parts of London’s grassroots music scene,” he added.





“This special edition Tube map is a great way to highlight what a huge impact the scene has on our capital, as we continue to do all we can to support venues and build a more prosperous London for everyone.”













According to City Hall, London is home to more than 170 grassroots music venues which have welcomed more than 4.2 million audience members in the last year. It contributes an estimated £313 million to the economy and has hosted 328,000 artists. Luckily though, average ticket prices are around £11, and as pointed out by the Mayor, the venues are a vital part of the city’s pipeline of music talent, giving artists a place to start out before breaking into the mainstream.





Bruce Dickinson, lead singer of Iron Maiden who has also been involved in the project said: “London’s diverse music scene and its grassroots venues are essential to nurture and support new artists, to bring music fans together and create lifelong passions and memories.





“We need to cherish it, celebrate it and protect it. There’s nothing like it anywhere else in the world, so get out there and enjoy it!”







