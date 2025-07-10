You will soon be able to watch Andor, The Bear and more for free
Mickey goes into the villa
In a move that has left industry pundits scratching their heads, streaming giants Disney+ and ITVX have announced a "first-of-its-kind initiative" to share content. The House of Mouse is letting ITVX play with its toys, and vice versa, all without charging subscribers an extra penny.
Starting 16th July – so very soon – UK viewers will get to experience this digital detente. Disney+ will host a "Taste of ITVX" selection, featuring such delights as the critically acclaimed Mr. Bates vs The Post Office, the espionage thriller A Spy Amongst Friends, and – wait for it – selected seasons of Love Island. Disney+ is clearly broadening its horizons beyond princesses, superheroes and intergalactic wars to embrace the very British art of tanning and questionable relationship choices.
Meanwhile, ITVX will counter with a Taste of Disney+, offering up a rotating selection of shows and movies. Prepare for the culinary stress of The Bear, the charming murder-mystery antics of Only Murders in the Building’s ensemble cast, and the slightly less charming reality of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians. It seems ITVX is hoping a dose of reality TV (and maybe a talking raccoon) will lure in new viewers.
Around 70-100 hours of content from each streamer's library will be swapped, with selections refreshed every couple of months. Karl Holmes, Disney+ EMEA general manager, told Variety that this deal is aimed at attracting a more "adult" and "older audience" to Disney+. He described the opportunity to convert these "less receptive" customers as "gold dust."
It seems the streaming world is finally realising that free-to-air broadcasters aren't just quaint relics of the past but actually "aggregate the largest audiences and have the largest shows." Who knew? Disney is now in "active discussions" for similar deals across Europe, in the hope that the “try before you buy” will bring in some new subscribers.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Disney is bringing back a long-lost character — and cast is now confirmed
Mover over Mickey Mouse
-
The no.1 film on Disney+ right now is the studio's biggest flop in years
Mirror, Mirror on the wall, what film is the biggest miss of them all
-
Disney+ launches massive summer streaming discount
Just in time to return to the kitchen
-
Incredibles 3 director announced - and it's not Brad Bird
The Bird is not the word
-
Alien Earth trailer and release date: 4 reasons to be very afraid of the Xenomorph's TV debut
Houston, we have potential
-
New trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers offers best look yet at Disney+ animated series
Predators through the ages
-
The 50 best Disney Plus movies you need to stream (July 2025)