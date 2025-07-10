You will soon be able to watch Andor, The Bear and more for free

In a move that has left industry pundits scratching their heads, streaming giants Disney+ and ITVX have announced a "first-of-its-kind initiative" to share content. The House of Mouse is letting ITVX play with its toys, and vice versa, all without charging subscribers an extra penny.

Starting 16th July – so very soon – UK viewers will get to experience this digital detente. Disney+ will host a "Taste of ITVX" selection, featuring such delights as the critically acclaimed Mr. Bates vs The Post Office, the espionage thriller A Spy Amongst Friends, and – wait for it – selected seasons of Love Island. Disney+ is clearly broadening its horizons beyond princesses, superheroes and intergalactic wars to embrace the very British art of tanning and questionable relationship choices.

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, ITVX will counter with a Taste of Disney+, offering up a rotating selection of shows and movies. Prepare for the culinary stress of The Bear, the charming murder-mystery antics of Only Murders in the Building’s ensemble cast, and the slightly less charming reality of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians. It seems ITVX is hoping a dose of reality TV (and maybe a talking raccoon) will lure in new viewers.

Around 70-100 hours of content from each streamer's library will be swapped, with selections refreshed every couple of months. Karl Holmes, Disney+ EMEA general manager, told Variety that this deal is aimed at attracting a more "adult" and "older audience" to Disney+. He described the opportunity to convert these "less receptive" customers as "gold dust."

It seems the streaming world is finally realising that free-to-air broadcasters aren't just quaint relics of the past but actually "aggregate the largest audiences and have the largest shows." Who knew? Disney is now in "active discussions" for similar deals across Europe, in the hope that the “try before you buy” will bring in some new subscribers.