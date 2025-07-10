Is Travis Scott getting a GTA 6 radio station?

Hold onto your virtual car seats, Grand Theft Auto fanatics, because it looks like Travis Scott might have just unleashed the most audacious GTA 6 teaser yet – all hidden in plain sight within his latest music video! Forget cryptic tweets or blurred screenshots; we’re talking about a blink-and-you’ll miss it license plate that has the internet collectively losing its mind, in part because everyone is so desperate for even a hint at what GTA 6 might include.

In the newly released music video for 2000 EXCURSION by Travis Scott and JACKBOYS, at the 3:56 mark, a red Ferrari casually cruises by. But it’s not the sleek lines or the roaring engine that has fans excited; it’s the Florida license plate staring back at them, boldly proclaiming GTA6 VI6.

That’s a few sixes there for fans to stare at, and the Florida license plate also ties in, given that it's the setting of the new game.

JACKBOYS & TRAVIS SCOTT - 2000 EXCURSION - YouTube Watch On

Now, before you start drawing elaborate conspiracy theories involving extraterrestrial invasions and secret Rockstar Games bunkers, let’s pump the brakes slightly. This isn't a signed contract from Rockstar confirming Scott's in-game presence. It could be a playful nod, a cheeky homage, or perhaps a daring challenge to the eagle-eyed GTA community – who knows, maybe Scott is just as excited as the rest of us.

However, given Grand Theft Auto's legendary soundtracks and Rockstar's penchant for weaving real-world culture into its digital tapestries, the speculation is running rampant. Could Travis Scott be headlining his own radio station in the sun-drenched streets of Leonida? Will 2000 EXCURSION be the anthem we cruise to while escaping the Vice City Police Department? The possibilities are as endless as the in-game mischief we'll be embarking on this time next year. Chances are, though, he'll likely be an artist in the game, considering the previous games have had plenty of licensed artists in the past.

This comes hot on the heels of other tantalising GTA 6 music rumors, with whispers of Drake getting a radio station (because, of course, he needs another empire) and T-Pain openly confessing his involvement with Rockstar.

As GTA 6 races towards its official launch date of 26th May, 2026, these musical breadcrumbs are becoming more frequent and, frankly, more out there. Whether Travis Scott is truly joining the ranks of GTA legends or just having a laugh with his fans, one thing’s for sure: the hype train just gained a very famous, very fast passenger.