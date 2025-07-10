PlayStation 5 PS Plus subscribers are getting one of the best — and most controversial — RPGs of the decade for free

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally landed on PlayStation Plus, just in time for the service's 15th-anniversary bash. Yes, the game that once made Sony pull a disappearing act from its digital storefront is now one of the best games on the service thanks to years of fixes, polishing and more.

If you've yet to dive into its dystopian open world of Night City, then you’re in luck because the game is now free for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, and it's genuinely a must-play.

It’s been a wild ride for Cyberpunk 2077 after the game arrived as a bug-ridden mess. Sony, at the time of its initial 2020 release, even offered full refunds to gamers who bought it from the PlayStation Store until the game was in better condition. But like a phoenix from the ashes, developer CD Projekt Red steadfastly updated the game, turning a broken beauty with a hidden game inside into one of the best games of the last ten years.

Cyberpunk 2077 - Next-Gen Update Launch Trailer | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

While the base game is free for PS+ subscribers, the also-excellent Phantom Liberty expansion is currently 30% off until the 23rd of July for PS+ members and is arguably as good as the base game itself.

The DLC takes place in an extended part of the map, introducing Idris Elba’s character as you try to protect the President from an assassination attempt – it's high-stakes stuff.

Cyberpunk 2077 may be the main event, but you can also download some other free games that have been added to the service this month, with July also bringing Abiotic Factor (an indie love letter to Half-Life), Tropico 6, Planet Zoo, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, Risk of Rain 2, Bluey: The Videogame and New World: Aeturnum.

Premium members can also rev their engines for Twisted Metal 3 and 4 on 31st July, just in time for the second season of the TV show adaptation.