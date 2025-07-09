Dune 3 gets an official name and will be shot in IMAX

Science fiction is a pretty epic genre, and thanks to its steady fan base we’ve had a surfeit of cracking shows and movies in recent years. But very few can compare success-wise (and cast-wise, if we’re honest) with Dune. And luckily, we’re getting yet another sequel.

That’s right, it’s another return to the Duniverse, and now it’s got an official name. Not exactly a ground-breaking inventive name, but the third film is titled Dune: Part Three. Prior to this announcement, the film had been known as Dune Messiah, in keeping with Frank Herbert’s 1969 book. The third book follows the storyline of Paul Atreides as he takes over as emperor.

Filming on Dune: Part Three is set to begin this month, with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprising their roles. Jason Momoa has also confirmed he will return for Part Three, after featuring in the first Dune but not appearing in Part Two.

Will we get a fourth Dune? Well, Villeneuve said that the next Dune instalment (part three) will not be a completion of the trilogy for him, however, he also told TheWrap in December 2024 that it will be his final Dune movie, and a return for a fourth movie would "become unhealthy". So, it's safe to assume this is probably it - at least until 2060 when they decide to do another reboot, probably with a Kardashian offspring in the lead role.

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

There’s another exciting announcement from the Dune creators, too - the film will include sequences shot with IMAX cameras. Similar to other blockbusters like Christopher Nolan’s upcoming mega film, The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three will not entirely be shot on IMAX, but will have a mix of both.

You may hear the terms 'shot with IMAX' and 'filmed for IMAX' and think the two are interchangeable, but there is actually a slight difference. Shot with IMAX refers to films shot on celluloid film with a special IMAX camera, whereas filmed for IMAX is a program for filmmakers shooting on digital, which allows them to maximise each aspect of IMAX’s technology throughout production. Senior VP at IMAX explained to Variety that filmed for IMAX is a film that’s meant to be seen in IMAX - the movies made through this process are more immersive as they fill the entire screen. Just in case you were wondering.

Dune: Part Three is set for release on 18th December 2026, so there's still quite a while to wait - although it's not surprising as filming has apparently only just kicked off.