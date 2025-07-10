PSA: You can get FREE milkshakes at Kings Cross this Thursday and Friday

Just in time for the heatwave (which seems to be never-ending), free milkshakes are landing at Kings Cross. Not literally landing like Cloudy-with-a-Chance-of-Meatballs-style (at least, we don't think so). But for two days only, some lacto-free goodies will be handed out to hungry / thirsty passers-by.

Sky Shakes is a bold new pop-up from Arla LactoFREE and experimental mixology experts Bompas & Parr – serving up summer sky-inspired milkshakes with a side of wellness.

Keep your eyes peeled for a suave, mirrored Airstream where the drinks will be served from at the heart of the pop-up. It's open to everyone and completely free, inviting Londoners to sip limited-edition shakes. Each shake is themed around a different time of day – from dawn to midday and midnight – each packed with dairy-free goodness.

You may think that the words 'milkshake' and 'healthy' don't naturally go together, but luckily, this is no oxymoron. The drinks are naturally sweetened, bursting with fresh fruit and other things that sound like they'd be right at home at Holland & Barrett.

Drinks on offer include:

Dawn Rising – Mango, beetroot, preserved lemon and lavender

In Bloom – Matcha, blue spirulina and camu camu with edible flowers

MilkyWay – Blackberry, activated charcoal and ashwagandha, with cosmic shimmer

The experience also includes sensory surprises and sky-themed visuals, showing that living well doesn’t have to mean missing out.

To get your hands on a refreshing shake, head to

Battle Bridge Place, King’s Cross. They'll be available on Thursday, 10th July, and Friday, 11th July, from 11am-5pm, provided they haven't run out. You don't even need a free ticket or anything, just turn up. Dreamy.