PSA: You can get FREE milkshakes at Kings Cross this Thursday and Friday
Milkshakes bringing all the people to the station
Just in time for the heatwave (which seems to be never-ending), free milkshakes are landing at Kings Cross. Not literally landing like Cloudy-with-a-Chance-of-Meatballs-style (at least, we don't think so). But for two days only, some lacto-free goodies will be handed out to hungry / thirsty passers-by.
Sky Shakes is a bold new pop-up from Arla LactoFREE and experimental mixology experts Bompas & Parr – serving up summer sky-inspired milkshakes with a side of wellness.
Keep your eyes peeled for a suave, mirrored Airstream where the drinks will be served from at the heart of the pop-up. It's open to everyone and completely free, inviting Londoners to sip limited-edition shakes. Each shake is themed around a different time of day – from dawn to midday and midnight – each packed with dairy-free goodness.
You may think that the words 'milkshake' and 'healthy' don't naturally go together, but luckily, this is no oxymoron. The drinks are naturally sweetened, bursting with fresh fruit and other things that sound like they'd be right at home at Holland & Barrett.
Drinks on offer include:
- Dawn Rising – Mango, beetroot, preserved lemon and lavender
In Bloom – Matcha, blue spirulina and camu camu with edible flowers
MilkyWay – Blackberry, activated charcoal and ashwagandha, with cosmic shimmer
The experience also includes sensory surprises and sky-themed visuals, showing that living well doesn’t have to mean missing out.
To get your hands on a refreshing shake, head to
Battle Bridge Place, King’s Cross. They'll be available on Thursday, 10th July, and Friday, 11th July, from 11am-5pm, provided they haven't run out. You don't even need a free ticket or anything, just turn up. Dreamy.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Hermione Blandford is the Content Editor for Shortlist’s social media which means you can usually find her scrolling through Instagram and calling it work, or stopping random people in the street and accosting them with a mini mic. She has previously worked in food and drink PR for brands including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Gordon's, The Singleton, Lagavulin and Don Julio which means she is a self confessed expert in spicy margaritas and pints, regularly popping into the pub in the name of research.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
The cocktails to try at Chiave, Shoreditch’s new music-led bar
Worth braving North East London for
-
London's The Globe announces upcoming season of shows — and it's not all Shakespeare
To be or not to be a great night out
-
Scared of heights? London cable car gets glass bottom for thrill seekers
Get the best view of the Thames's sludgy waters
-
Royal Academy summer show opens next week: Here are all the details you need to know
Berets at the ready