Casio's new watch blends ancient samurai armour with modern tech

Casio has just dropped a new heavyweight in their premium MR-G collection: the MRGB2000BG-3A. And let's be honest, this isn’t your average time-teller. This is the kind of watch that probably tells other watches to "hold my beer" before jumping off a cliff.

Inspired by kurogane-iro – the deep blue-green colour of iron when it’s heated to make traditional Japanese armour – this timepiece is as tough as the armour that inspired them. Casio achieved this look with a deep-layer hardening process and a green diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating on their titanium construction.

The MRGB2000BG-3A goes all out with a full titanium band sporting the same dark green DLC finish, giving it a cohesive look that screams, "I mean business, but also, I appreciate fine art and culture." It's the Bond of watches.

From the outer dial edge, designed to mimic a traditional Japanese folding fan, to the sword-inspired indexes crafted with Yamagata Casio's nano-processing technology, every detail screams serious about letting classic meet modern.

This beauty isn’t just for show. It's packed with modern technology: radio-controlled timekeeping (so you're always on time, even if you’re fashionably late), Bluetooth connectivity (so your watch can chat with your phone), and an exclusive gold-plated retainer plate within the MR-G module to enhance performance.

For the grand finale, it features Sallaz polishing, a deep-layer-hardening treatment, and a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. In short, it's precise, durable, stylish and refined.

The new MR-G "Kurogane-Iro" watch is priced at £2,700. So, if you're looking for a timepiece that's both a nod to Japanese heritage and a testament to modern engineering – and you're willing to pay a premium for a watch that can probably survive the apocalypse.