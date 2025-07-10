Casio's new watch blends ancient samurai armour with modern tech

A modern suit of armour

The new Casio MRG-B2000BG-3ADR on a grey background with samurai art next to it
(Image credit: Casio)
Morgan Truder's avatar
By
published
in News

Casio has just dropped a new heavyweight in their premium MR-G collection: the MRGB2000BG-3A. And let's be honest, this isn’t your average time-teller. This is the kind of watch that probably tells other watches to "hold my beer" before jumping off a cliff.

Inspired by kurogane-iro – the deep blue-green colour of iron when it’s heated to make traditional Japanese armour – this timepiece is as tough as the armour that inspired them. Casio achieved this look with a deep-layer hardening process and a green diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating on their titanium construction.

The MRGB2000BG-3A goes all out with a full titanium band sporting the same dark green DLC finish, giving it a cohesive look that screams, "I mean business, but also, I appreciate fine art and culture." It's the Bond of watches.

Image 1 of 6
The Casio MRG-B2000BG-3ADR from a variety of different angles
(Image credit: Casio )

From the outer dial edge, designed to mimic a traditional Japanese folding fan, to the sword-inspired indexes crafted with Yamagata Casio's nano-processing technology, every detail screams serious about letting classic meet modern.

This beauty isn’t just for show. It's packed with modern technology: radio-controlled timekeeping (so you're always on time, even if you’re fashionably late), Bluetooth connectivity (so your watch can chat with your phone), and an exclusive gold-plated retainer plate within the MR-G module to enhance performance.

For the grand finale, it features Sallaz polishing, a deep-layer-hardening treatment, and a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating. In short, it's precise, durable, stylish and refined.

The new MR-G "Kurogane-Iro" watch is priced at £2,700. So, if you're looking for a timepiece that's both a nod to Japanese heritage and a testament to modern engineering – and you're willing to pay a premium for a watch that can probably survive the apocalypse.

casio MRG-B2000BG-3A from the front

Casio
MRG-B2000BG-3A

Morgan Truder
Morgan Truder
Staff Writer

Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸