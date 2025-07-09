Nike promises new sneaker will be the next evolution in basketball

Move over, Jordans, there’s a new shoe in town, and it’s ready to launch your game to stratospheric heights. Nike, the clever cobblers of athletic footwear, have just unveiled the G.T. Future, a sneaker it claims is the next step in basketball footwear, and if Space Jam is anything to go by, we have high hopes.

Designed for the hoopers who are tired of gravity keeping them down, the G.T. Future is part of Nike’s "Greater Than" series. According to the shoe's architect, Jason Petrie, the G.T. Future is a "radical, Nike-only expression of innovation." In layman's terms, it's so Nike, it practically bleeds Swooshes.

Petrie promises "incredible bounce, a great ride and a super clean look." So, you’ll not only be jumping higher than ever, but you’ll also look pretty slick whilst doing it.

This is all made possible thanks to a fancy concoction of a forefoot Air Zoom unit, a full Zoom Strobel, and a Cushlon 3.0 midsole. Don't worry if those terms sound like they belong in a NASA manual; all you need to know is that this combo makes you feel like you’re bouncing on trampolines while simultaneously wearing cushions.

And because Nike knows you're not just a basketball player, you're a person with feelings, the G.T. Future also boasts a sculpted, industrial design and an ultramodern, seamless feel. So, whether you're dominating the court or just trying to look cool in class, these shoes have you covered. Petrie even half-jokes that they have the "wow factor of a spaceship or a new sports car."

First spotted on Nike NIL athlete AJ Dybantsa and rapper Wale, the G.T. Future is more than just footwear; it's a testament to Nike's commitment to the world of basketball, a game in which they’ve been a dominant force for decades. They’re listening to athletes, from the rising stars of the EYBL to the legends of the game, creating shoes that are as unique as your fadeaway jumper.

According to Nike, the G.T. Future will be available during the holiday season, so for us on this side of the pond, that should be around Christmas time.