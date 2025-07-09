The latest Football Manager game is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers
Fake it till you make it
Amazon Prime Day offers a plethora of deals and promotions, ranging from discounted trainers to cut-price whisky, and everything in between. For those who enjoy playing games, you can also claim a free game between now and when Prime Day finishes on the 11th July.
The game will only be for football fans, but if you’ve ever thought you’ve got the tactical prowess to take a team languishing in the minnows of English football to the top, then Football Manager 2024 (FM24) is going to be right up your street.
This is the most recent iteration of the game, following the delay and subsequent cancellation of FM25, with news around FM26 still incredibly limited, this version remains the Football Manager game of choice.
Don’t worry, if you don’t want to play with squads that are incredibly outdated, you can update the teams yourself by downloading updates from the internet before diving into current challenges. Want to save Sheffield Wednesday? You can. Have a notion of returning Bordeaux to the top flight? No one's going to stop you.
The possibilities in FM, as long as it's related to football, are endless, and Prime Members can grab the game now for free.
FM24 is available for both PC and Windows via Prime. To download it, simply visit the game's Prime Gaming page and click Get Game. It will then guide you through a series of easy-to-follow steps, allowing you to download the game and embark on a journey to become the type of manager you aspire to be.
Be warned, though, few games soak up your time quite like this one, thanks to how hard it is not to become completely obsessed. Before you know it, you’ve gone full Guardiola and you’re shouting at Nathan Redmond on the opposition team.
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Best Prime Day video game deals you can buy now
From Nintendo to Xbox and PlayStation
-
Southbank gets a Prime Day makeover with an immersive ‘Prime in a Box’ experience
Someone call David Blaine
-
Helldivers 2 finally lands on Xbox and fans won't have to wait long
The fight for freedom comes to Xbox
-
Xbox gamers face heartbreaking news as huge N64 reboot gets cancelled
Going Dark
-
This is the end of Xbox consoles, warns Microsoft veteran
Maybe nothing is an Xbox
-
Nintendo Switch 2 and webcams - how to know if yours will work with the new console
Knowledge in a flash
-
Time Crisis is back — and comes with an AI-powered Lightgun for your flatscreen TV
No need for pennies this time
-
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach reviews are in — this is what the critics are saying
Lets go to the beach, beach...