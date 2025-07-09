The latest Football Manager game is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers

Amazon Prime Day offers a plethora of deals and promotions, ranging from discounted trainers to cut-price whisky, and everything in between. For those who enjoy playing games, you can also claim a free game between now and when Prime Day finishes on the 11th July.

The game will only be for football fans, but if you’ve ever thought you’ve got the tactical prowess to take a team languishing in the minnows of English football to the top, then Football Manager 2024 (FM24) is going to be right up your street.

This is the most recent iteration of the game, following the delay and subsequent cancellation of FM25, with news around FM26 still incredibly limited, this version remains the Football Manager game of choice.

Football Manager 2024 | Official Launch Trailer | #FM24 - YouTube Watch On

Don’t worry, if you don’t want to play with squads that are incredibly outdated, you can update the teams yourself by downloading updates from the internet before diving into current challenges. Want to save Sheffield Wednesday? You can. Have a notion of returning Bordeaux to the top flight? No one's going to stop you.

The possibilities in FM, as long as it's related to football, are endless, and Prime Members can grab the game now for free.

FM24 is available for both PC and Windows via Prime. To download it, simply visit the game's Prime Gaming page and click Get Game. It will then guide you through a series of easy-to-follow steps, allowing you to download the game and embark on a journey to become the type of manager you aspire to be.

Be warned, though, few games soak up your time quite like this one, thanks to how hard it is not to become completely obsessed. Before you know it, you’ve gone full Guardiola and you’re shouting at Nathan Redmond on the opposition team.