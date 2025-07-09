LEGO Zelda set hits new price low this Prime Day

Last year we wrote about LEGO’s top-tier The Legend of Zelda Deku Tree set, and you can now pick it up at the best price we’ve seen to date.

This is all thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale. We’ve spent the last couple of days siphoning out the best deals from it, and this is possibly one of our faves.

Buy it now LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-In-1 (77092) £212.40 at Amazon UK With the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1, build the tree from Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild. Then, rebuild it and revisit the legend again and again. 2 minifigure versions of Link, plus Young Link and Princess Zelda are included.

The LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree usually sells for £259.99, but is available for £212.40 during this sales period.

It’s not cheap, but it’s also a healthy discount for a LEGO set only likely to become more in-demand, what with a The Legend of Zelda movie due out in 2027.

Fans will know what the Great Deku Tree is all about. It’s one of the recurring characters of the Legend of Zelda universe, and is the guardian of the forest, acting as a mentor for our adventurer Link.

This LEGO set lets you dress up the tree as it is found in either 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

What’s the difference? In the older game, it bears green leaves, while the Breath for the Great Deku tree has flowery blooms, with extra branches sprouting from above the eyes.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lego)

And if you make the latter, the green branches become trees on the land around the Great Deku tree itself. Those 2500 LEGO pieces are not wasted.

Both versions also have posable facial features, which no Great Deku tree rendition would really be complete without.

Additional elements include four minifigs (three takes on Link, plus Zelda), the Master Sword and several shields.

The Ocarina of Time build also features a smaller secondary part, Link’s House.

Don’t fancy this particular LEGO set? There are also some solid discounts of the The Lord of the Rings: Barad Dur kit, Rivendell and the mid-size Star Wars: Imperial Star Destroyer.