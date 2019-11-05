Black Friday 2019 date revealed: Amazon's deals countdown begins!

It's that wonderful time of the year again for deal hunters - Black Friday is nearly upon us and now we can start getting excited about the bargains that await.

But when is Black Friday 2019, we hear you cry? Well, Amazon has just announced its countdown and that the deals will take place from 22 November - that's a similar time to Back Friday last year, with that date falling on 23 November.

The deals will last for a week, with the sale culminating on 29 November. Now, we fully expect there to be some sort of Cyber Monday sale as well but Amazon hasn't revealed that yet. But you do have eight days of deals to look forward to and throughout this, ShortList will be your guide.

We have been busy scouring the web already for the best Back Friday 2019 gin deals and the best Black Friday 2019 whisky deals. There are also a number of other deals in our Black Friday hub - this is something you should bookmark to make sure you don't miss out on anything.

We also have a whole host of gift guides to keep you updated and you should head to our buying guide section where we will be keeping our best-of lists fully updated with any fantastic deals we see throughout the week.

You can also keep up to date with our Shortlist Recommends newsletter - this will be a curated selection of the deals that we want to buy and you will want to as well. Head to Amazon's Black Friday page for more information.

Main image credit: Rawpixel

