The Premier League 2025/26 fixtures are out — these are the games you need to know about
There are a couple of BIG games to kick off the season and one team is ending on a stinker...
The Premier League 2025/26 fixtures have been announced and there are a ton of exciting matches throughout the season that you should be marking as 'must watch' on your sporting calendar.
First up, everyone wants to know the opening fixtures for their team so here they are in all their glory..
- Friday, 15 August
- Liverpool vs Bournemouth (20:00)
- Saturday, 16 August
- Aston Villa vs Newcastle (12:30)
- Brighton vs Fulham (15:00)
- Nottingham Forest vs Brentford (15:00)
- Sunderland vs West Ham (15:00)
- Tottenham vs Burnley (15:00)
- Wolves vs Manchester City (17:30)
- Sunday, 17 August
- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (14:00)
- Manchester United vs Arsenal (16:30)
- Monday, 18 August
- Leeds vs Everton (20:00)
Of those fixtures, the big standout is Manchester United vs Arsenal on Sunday 17 August.
Once seen as a battle of the giants, Man Utd's torrid form last season which saw them finish 15th. Arsenal, meanwhile, finished second but will be looking to get an early win to prove to Liverpool that they are actually contenders this year.
Premier League newbies Leeds have been given Everton at home, while Burnley are away to Spurs. Spurs were dreadful last season but managed to salvage dignity with a Europa League win. It wasn't enough for Ange Postecoglou to keep his job, so this will be the first game for former Brentford manager Thomas Frank to show off his skills.
Sunderland play West Ham in their first game back in the Premier League.
End of the season
While you can read the full fixture list on the Premier League's official website for all 380 games, the last week of the season is also going to be a special one. Here's the full list...
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
- MW38 Sunday 24 May
- Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United
- Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace v Arsenal
- Fulham v Newcastle United
- Liverpool v Brentford
- Manchester City v Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
- Sunderland v Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
- West Ham United v Leeds United
Man City will be hoping they have it in the bag before the last game of the season as a Villa match is nothing to be sniffed at.
Meanwhile Burnley vs Wolves may well be a lower table clash with consequences.
While Chelsea are away to Sunderland on the last game, the previous matches see them play Spurs, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Oof.
The new Premier League season begins 16 August.
As Content Director of Shortlist, Marc likes nothing more than to compile endless lists of an evening by candlelight. He started out life as a movie writer for numerous (now defunct) magazines and soon found himself online - editing a gaggle of gadget sites, including TechRadar, Digital Camera World and Tom's Guide UK. At Shortlist you'll find him mostly writing about movies and tech, so no change there then.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.