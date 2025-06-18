The Premier League 2025/26 fixtures are out — these are the games you need to know about

The Premier League 2025/26 fixtures have been announced and there are a ton of exciting matches throughout the season that you should be marking as 'must watch' on your sporting calendar.

First up, everyone wants to know the opening fixtures for their team so here they are in all their glory..

Friday, 15 August

Liverpool vs Bournemouth (20:00)

Saturday, 16 August

Aston Villa vs Newcastle (12:30)

Brighton vs Fulham (15:00)

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford (15:00)

Sunderland vs West Ham (15:00)

Tottenham vs Burnley (15:00)

Wolves vs Manchester City (17:30)

Sunday, 17 August

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (14:00)

Manchester United vs Arsenal (16:30)

Monday, 18 August

Leeds vs Everton (20:00)

Of those fixtures, the big standout is Manchester United vs Arsenal on Sunday 17 August.

Once seen as a battle of the giants, Man Utd's torrid form last season which saw them finish 15th. Arsenal, meanwhile, finished second but will be looking to get an early win to prove to Liverpool that they are actually contenders this year.

Premier League newbies Leeds have been given Everton at home, while Burnley are away to Spurs. Spurs were dreadful last season but managed to salvage dignity with a Europa League win. It wasn't enough for Ange Postecoglou to keep his job, so this will be the first game for former Brentford manager Thomas Frank to show off his skills.

Sunderland play West Ham in their first game back in the Premier League.

End of the season

While you can read the full fixture list on the Premier League's official website for all 380 games, the last week of the season is also going to be a special one. Here's the full list...

MW38 Sunday 24 May

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Fulham v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Brentford

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

Sunderland v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

West Ham United v Leeds United

Man City will be hoping they have it in the bag before the last game of the season as a Villa match is nothing to be sniffed at.

Meanwhile Burnley vs Wolves may well be a lower table clash with consequences.

While Chelsea are away to Sunderland on the last game, the previous matches see them play Spurs, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Oof.

The new Premier League season begins 16 August.