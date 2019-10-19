10 best news stories of the week: Google Pixel 4, a mega Disney+ trailer and more

No one has time to be constantly checking the news, and we don’t expect you to be. That’s why this round-up exists.
This Google Pixel 4 launch
The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL is available to pre-order now, and it’s doing everything it can to compete with the likes of Apple’s iPhone 11 and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10. They’re available in three colours - Just Black, Clearly White and Oh So Orange - with the Pixel 4 boasting a 5.7-inch OLED display (with a 6.3-inch screen for the Pixel 4XL). The Pixel 4 also has a dual rear camera, along with an 8MP front camera. And, like its competitors, it’s got a load of camera modes including ‘Night Sight’ and Super Res Zoom. So, prices? The Pixel 4 will cost you £669, with the Pixel 4XL at a higher price of £829.
That Robert Downey Jr Dolittle trailer
This Vatican smart tech
That Game of Thrones whisky collection
This mega 3-hour Disney+ trailer
Disney+ is launching in the US in less than a month, so to get you really excited the streaming service has decided to release a teaser trailer. The thing is, while most trailers are 2 minutes max., this one is 3-hours long. Well, the trailer is called ‘Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the US on November 12’ so we probably should have seen that coming. The trailer includes classics such as Snow White and 1010 Dalmatians, to Disney+ originals such as The Mandalorian. Launching November 12, the subscription will cost $6.99 per month. Still no UK release date, though.
That best look yet at a new Star Wars character
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is only two months away, so naturally its makers can’t help but share a few sneak peaks at the latest instalment. We previously got to meet Babu Frik - a tiny master droid builder - and this time we’ve been given a better look at a brand new character Zorri Bliss. In an image shared by Entertainment Weekly, we get to see a closer look at Zorri’s gold helmet, and she seems to be hold a sort of token, currency or perhaps a data stick. So far we don’t know very much about the character, except that she’s an old friend of Resistance pilot Poe and “kind of” a criminal. Guess we’ll have to wait until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits the cinemas on 19 December before finding out anymore.
This Amazon live-stream of whisky tasting
Whisky is one of the UK’s favourite tipples, but that doesn’t mean we really know anything about it. Amazon is hoping to change that - with its first ever live-streaming of a whisky tasting session. The retail giant has teamed up with Aberfeldy Distillery to bring you the event, which is set to stream at 7:30pm on 24 October. If you fancy drinking along, you can buy the 3-bottle collection for £40.
That new iPhone rumour
This new cast member to Matrix 4
Neil Patrick Harris has been confirmed to be joining the cast of the new Matrix movie. He will be starring alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (who you may know from Aquaman). We don’t yet know the role that he will be playing, but we do know that production is expected to start early 2020.
That Red Velvet Baileys' flavour
