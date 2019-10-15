Amazon is live-streaming a Scotch whisky tasting - and you can join in

There’s a whole plethora of whiskies out there (you only have to scroll through Amazon to see that), but how do you know which ones are any good?

Going to a whisky tasting session is probably a good start, but they’re certainly not cheap, and who’s really got time for that anyway. Well, it seems Amazon has thought of just that because you don't even need to leave the house for it's very first live whisky tasting session.

Amazon has teamed up with Aberfeldy Distillery to bring you its first ever live-streaming event in the UK. The tasting session is set to stream at 7:30pm on 24 October, and those watching can even join in from the comfort of their sofa.

The Single Malt Discovery Collection is available to buy now for £40 on Amazon, and includes three 200ml bottles of Scotch.

The bottles are; one of Amazon’s best-selling whiskies Aberfeldy 12 Years Old, Aultmore 12 Years Old and Craigellachie 13 Years Old - all bottled at 46% ABV.

This will also be the first time the distillery has ever done a live-stream, but there will also be a Q&A section where viewers will be able to submit questions live.

So, who’s hosting the tasting session? Award-winning Master Blender Stephanie Macleod, drinks writer Alice Lascelles and Aberfeldy’s Brand Ambassador, Matthew Cordiner. Sounds like you’ll be in safe hands.

If you're not in the UK, the live-stream is also available to viewers in Germany.

