Baileys' limited-edition red velvet cupcake flavour has landed

Everyone loves cake. It’s pretty much a fact. And at the top of the pyramid of cake varieties stands the legendary red velvet - don't fight me on this one. So, given that winter is drawing in, what if we told you it was now possible to combine that very cake with something... a little stronger. Something a little Baileys-like perhaps?

As luck would have it, the Irish liqueur brand has announced just that, with a new experimental flavour that combines the rosey delights of red velvet cake with the sweet and smooth taste of creamy liqueur.





A combination that can only really be described as an indulgent party on the tongue, the new limited-edition offering has been created in collaboration with US cupcake queens,

Georgetown Cupcake.





Featuring hints of buttery icing, the new Baileys Red Velvet variety tastes of fresh chocolate cake, topped with a dollop of cream cheese frosting and just a hint of cocoa powder.





All the taste with no need for cutlery.





"We absolutely love Baileys, so this is a really exciting partnership for us that has been an absolute treat to work on,” notes Georgetown Cupcake founders Katherine and Sophie.





“Red Velvet is not only our original cupcake flavor, but to this day it's chosen by our customers nearly ten to one, so we're so delighted to be able to give fans a whole new way to indulge!"





The only downside? The drink will only be available in the US - so if you happen to have any friends living State-side, it might be worth dropping them a line.





Why does the US get all the fun?!





The limited-edition variety is priced at $23.99 for a 750ml bottle.





In the meantime, you can continue to get hold of unique flavours such as Strawberries and Cream, Truffle and Almond from their UK website.