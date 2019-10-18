​The Vatican has launched an eRosary bracelet for tech-savvy millennials

We all know that getting your hands on a new piece of tech can be a holy experience, but now it seems the Vatican are taking that concept to the next level.



Showing that religion really can move with the times, the Catholic church has announced the launch of a new piece of wearable wrist tech to help millennials discover the ins-and-outs of religion.





Yes, the Click To Pray eRosary really is a thing - and the Pope hopes it will be coming to a wrist near you soon.





Retailing for $109 (£85), the new piece of smart tech links to your smartphone via a mobile app and is activated when the user makes the sign of the cross.





There’s no word yet, though, on whether making the sign of the horns at a gig will activate the device and force you to repent.





Featuring 10 black agate and hematite rosary beads alongside a silver 'smart cross', the wrist tech - launched by GadgeTek Inc. - connects to the app via Bluetooth and it’s also water resistant.





The device “offers you three brief moments of prayer each day,” according to the Click To Pray press release, which also notes that "this project brings together the best of the Church's spiritual tradition and the latest advances of the technological world.”













For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Click To Pray is the official prayer app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.





The release also notes that the device is “aimed at the peripheral frontiers of the digital world where the young people dwell” and refers to the use of “technology-based pedagogy to teach the young how to pray.”





This isn’t the first time religion has attempted to branch out into the world of tech however.





Back in 2018, a Catholic evangelical group launched "Follow JC Go!", a Christian interpretation of the Pokemon Go app, while in March the Church of England announced it was now accepting contactless donations at services.





As for whether this latest piece of wearable tech is a form of divine intervention that will bring millennials closer to God? We’ll just have to wait and see.





You can purchase the rosary now from the Click To Pray store - and the device will be available on Amazon imminently.

