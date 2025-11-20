This London cafe is turning into a Cuban-inspired pop-up with free coffee and cocktails

One of the few things that will perk Londoners up more than the sound of free coffee is free cocktails. Luckily, now we don’t need to choose between the two, as central coffee spot Kaffeine will be transformed into a Cuban-inspired cafe serving up free coffee and rum cocktails.

Ron Santiago de Cuba Rum will be helping transform the London local into Cafe Con Ron. Dazed and sleepy commuters will be treated to two hours of free coffee each morning from 8.30 till 10.30, getting rid of that morning grump thanks to traditional Cuban coffees, including Cortaditos and Cafes con Leches. If that wasn’t enough Cuban culture for your average Monday, each will be accompanied by a sweet merienda bite.

But the party doesn’t stop just because work starts… Once that end-of-day bell rings (metaphorically, unless you’re in a really old school workplace), the café will transform again, bringing the call of Cuban tradition into the Soho streets. From 5.30 until 8.30, Ron Santiago de Cuba will be mixing up its signature 8 year old añejo rum into a trio of terrific tipples. The complimentary cocktails include:

Café Invierno - Ron Santiago de Cuba Añejo 8 Year Old Rum and Mr Black coffee liqueur meet winter-spiced honey and espresso for a rich and aromatic serve.

- Ron Santiago de Cuba Añejo 8 Year Old Rum and Mr Black coffee liqueur meet winter-spiced honey and espresso for a rich and aromatic serve. Café Ron Leche - A luxurious winter serve blending Ron Santiago de Cuba Añejo 8 Year Old Rum with Mr Black coffee liqueur, chocolate bitters and coconut cream, finished with a golden shimmer of festive spice.

- A luxurious winter serve blending Ron Santiago de Cuba Añejo 8 Year Old Rum with Mr Black coffee liqueur, chocolate bitters and coconut cream, finished with a golden shimmer of festive spice. La Espuma Dorada - A South American-inspired fusion of Ron Santiago de Cuba Añejo 8 Year Old Rum, Mr Black coffee liqueur, chocolate aroma and espresso, crowned with golden vanilla foam for a velvety finish.

If that wasn’t enough of a siren’s call to visit, there will be an actual call in the form of a band that will be playing music inspired by the traditional Cuban pregon, which will signal the shift from the morning coffee to the evening rum cocktails. Inside, the flowing drinks will be accompanied by tunes from James Onur - a London-based DJ bringing Latino folkloric street rhythms, Cuban house, and all our disco vibes.

The event is completely free to attend, and you don’t even need to pre-register, sign up, or download anything to join in the celebrations - just walk in and embrace the vibes. It’s running from 25th November until 28th, at Kaffeine Café, Eastcastle Street, London W1T3AY.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



