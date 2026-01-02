London concert blends UK grime and a string quartet next month

UK grime and a string quartet does not sound like the most natural combo, but that’s just what is jammed together in Candlelight’s upcoming concert.

On February 7th, Candlelight is holding a “multi-sensory musical experience” in which some of the hits of the big names in UK rap and grime are getting a classy makeover.

Tinie Tempeh, Skepta, Dave and Tinchy Stryder tracks will be performed by a string quartet and live drums.

It’s happening at 9pm at The Great Hall of Barts North Wing, nearby Barbican station, an events space that is part of the St. Barthohomew’s hospital buildings.

We’re layering unlikely combos upon unlikely combos here.

Tickets start at £23.10 including fees, rising to £64.58 for the most desirable seats right by the performers themselves. It’s a fairly intimate concert space, but as the floor isn’t raked, there are real benefits to getting closer to the front.

The concert runs for 60 minutes, and the entire 15-strong track list is published over at the events page — should you want to check if your old favourite is on there.

This is just one of many of the slightly unusual-sounding concerts put on by the Candlelight group and production company Fever. There’s all sorts on the calendar, held on Fridays and Saturdays at atmospheric venues like Central Hall Westminster and Southwark Cathedral, as well as St Barts.

There are Pink Floyd and Fleetwood Mac tributes, Taylor Swift nights are more. But for our money, the UK rap and grime concert is an eyebrow-raising stand-out.

The Morassi Quartet will perform the tracks. They were established in 2018, as students at the Royal College of Music.

Barts North Wing is worth a visit in its own right too. It’s a grade I-listed space adorned with paintings and historical woodwork, while the site itself dates back to the 18th century.

More intrigued by the space than the grime concert? You can visit Barts North Wing, for free. It’s open 10am to 4pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the same time window the first Sunday of each month.