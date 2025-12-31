London bar offers free pints of beer for pull-ups this January

If your New Year resolutions are more about fitness than sobriety, Box Piccadilly has a marketing gimmick you may want to take note of.

On January 9th and 10th, Box Piccadilly will offer free pints for anyone who can complete pull-ups, using a frame that will be setup next to the bar.

You’ll get a half-pint for each successful pull-up, which need to be performed in wide grip style, putting more of the strain on your lats than your biceps — should you want to put in a bit of training before this one kicks off.

This Pull Your Pint event is happening in association with Jubel, the fruity larger brand you have probably seen in London pubs or bars by now. It’s everywhere.

Unfortunately, or perhaps not, there will be a cap on how many times you can attempt this one, giving you only the one shot, while a leaderboard will keep track of the top performers.

The record for the highest number of consecutive, no-rest pull-ups is held by Joonas Mäkipelto, who managed 88 in a row. That would earn him 44 pints’ worth of Jubel, and potentially a follow-up trip to A&E.

“We’re always looking for new ways to inject fun and energy into every venue,” Box brand manager Tom Mayer-Jones told the Standard.

The Pull Your Pint event kicks off at 5pm on January 9th, and runs until 10pm. And there’s another five hours of pull-up chaos in the same time window on January 10th.

Box Piccadilly only opened in October 2025. And consistent with this pull-up stunt, its aim was never to be the most low-key and relaxed place in town.

It’s a sports bar that offers a bunch of activities for folks who don’t just want to chat over a quiet drink. There’s digital “electric” darts and shuffleboard, karaoke and bottomless brunch sessions, as well as 33 screens for sports events.