This London pub chain is giving out free beers when the temperature drops

This might have been the least November-esque November in the history of Novembers. People are still sporting their in-between-the-seasons jackets, the shacket is still reigning the outfits of most men over 35, and I’m not sure anyone has donned a chunky scarf yet. However, that may all be about to change as the UK is set for a cold snap, with temperatures dropping significantly, and ice warnings a-plenty.

Brits rarely let anything stop them from enjoying a pint, with most pub gardens still nicely packed even when temperatures drop to the single digits. Cold connoisseurs Molson Coors has teamed up with Greene King pubs to reward Brits for their behaviour, giving away hundreds of free pints every time the temperature drops below 5 degrees.

The initiative is running across 136 pubs across the UK, hoping to boost revenue and draw people back in. Punters visiting participating venues will be able to claim one free pint of Coors and be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win a three-day winter getaway to Iceland.

It’s not the first time Coors has delved into promoting its ice-cold credentials, with the brand innovating a colour-changing beer bottle that turns blue when it’s the perfect temperature to drink.

The campaign will run across participating venues throughout November with 2,000 free pints given away in total.





