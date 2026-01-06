ASUS ROG teams up with Kojima Productions for stunning Ludens-inspired gaming gear at CES 2026

ASUS Republic of Gamers has a lot to shout about at CES 2026, but the headline-grabber here is its unexpected, beautifully unhinged collaboration with Kojima Productions. Because if you’re going to celebrate 20 years of gaming innovation, you might as well do it alongside the industry’s most eccentric auteur.

At the heart of the partnership is the ROG Flow Z13-KJP, a limited-edition 2-in-1 gaming tablet that looks like it’s been lifted straight out of a Death Stranding cutscene. Designed with direct input from legendary artist Yoji Shinkawa, the device draws heavy inspiration from Ludens, Kojima Productions’ space-suited mascot and philosophical avatar for play, creativity and experimentation.

The Flow Z13-KJP blends art and engineering into something genuinely collectable: an angular CNC-milled aluminium chassis, carbon fibre detailing, bespoke typography, exclusive packaging, custom Armoury Crate themes and Ludens wallpapers baked in. It’s the kind of hardware that feels less like a laptop and more like a prop from a future sci-fi epic… It’s incredibly on-brand.

Under the hood, it’s no slouch either. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, Radeon 8060S graphics and a 50 TOPS NPU, the Z13-KJP is designed to handle high-end gaming, creative work and local AI tasks in a tablet-sized form factor.

A 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula HDR touchscreen with a 180Hz refresh rate delivers slick, cinematic visuals, while the detachable keyboard lets it shift effortlessly between gaming console, creator tablet and ultraportable workstation.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gerald Lynch via Future) (Image credit: Gerald Lynch via Future) (Image credit: Gerald Lynch via Future)

The Kojima crossover doesn’t stop there. ASUS is also launching a suite of Kojima Productions-branded peripherals, all bearing Shinkawa’s distinctive artwork and the suitably dramatic slogan For Ludens Who Dare. Highlights include the ROG Delta II-KJP headset with 50mm titanium-plated drivers and marathon battery life, the ultra-light ROG Keris II Origin-KJP mouse, and the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP mouse mat, complete with a hand-drawn Ludens motif.

It’s merch, but merch done with taste. We’re still waiting to find out more regarding pricing but this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Everything else ROG announced at CES 2026

(Image credit: ASUS)

Once you pull yourself away from the Kojima gear, there’s still a lot going on at ROG’s CES showcase. Highlights include:

World-first dual-screen gaming laptop : The new ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 features twin 16-inch Nebula HDR OLED displays, designed for serious multitasking, streaming and creative workflows alongside high-end gaming.

: The new features twin 16-inch Nebula HDR OLED displays, designed for serious multitasking, streaming and creative workflows alongside high-end gaming. Next-gen Zephyrus G14 and G16 laptops : Ultraportable powerhouses with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI processors, up to RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs, AI acceleration built in, and stunning new 1100-nit Nebula HDR OLED displays.

: Ultraportable powerhouses with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI processors, up to RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs, AI acceleration built in, and stunning new 1100-nit Nebula HDR OLED displays. ROG G1000 desktop PC : A statement gaming tower featuring the world’s first holographic AniMe Holo fan system, extreme cooling, and support for top-tier RTX 50-series GPUs.

: A statement gaming tower featuring the world’s first holographic AniMe Holo fan system, extreme cooling, and support for top-tier RTX 50-series GPUs. Cutting-edge OLED monitors : Including the ROG Swift OLED PG27UCWM with dual-mode 4K/240Hz and FHD/480Hz gameplay, and the ultrawide PG34WCDN , pushing colour, contrast and refresh rates to new extremes.

: Including the with dual-mode 4K/240Hz and FHD/480Hz gameplay, and the ultrawide , pushing colour, contrast and refresh rates to new extremes. AR gaming glasses : The ROG XREAL R1 glasses offer a giant virtual screen experience with a 240Hz micro-OLED display, spatial audio by Bose, and seamless PC, console and handheld connectivity.

: The glasses offer a giant virtual screen experience with a 240Hz micro-OLED display, spatial audio by Bose, and seamless PC, console and handheld connectivity. New audio and peripherals : From the audiophile-grade ROG Kithara planar magnetic headset to open-ear Cetra wireless earbuds and the lightning-fast Falchion Ace 75 HE keyboard.

: From the audiophile-grade to open-ear Cetra wireless earbuds and the lightning-fast keyboard. Cases, cooling and components: Including new Crosshair and Strix motherboards, advanced AIO liquid coolers, panoramic PC cases, and high-performance ARGB fans.

It’s a suitably stacked line-up for ROG’s 20th anniversary, but the Kojima collaboration is the one that turns this from a tech showcase into a genuine cultural moment.





