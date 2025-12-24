7 London restaurants added to the Michelin guide - including affordable Thai and Korean BBQ

The Michelin guide has added another seven London restaurant to its ranks, and thankfully not all of them are in the poshest areas of the capital.

OK, so two are in Michelin-soaked Mayfair, but Peckham and Wimbledon also get a look-in this time too.

The Michelin team recently revealed its December 2025 additions, and while these are just featured restaurants, not starred ones, there are some tidy additions for your must-visit list. Let’s take a look at a few of the more approachable ones to start.

First up is Ssam Ssam, which is found at the bottom of Wimbledon high street. It’s a Korean BBQ restaurant that also serves rice and noodle dishes, and stews. There are even some picks for the veggies.

Peckham’s Kruk is a Thai restaurant that offers an array of salads and curries, starring duck, pork belly, tiger prawns and more. There are tofu and mock duck vegetarian options too. It only opened in August 2025, so this one hasn’t taken long to pick up some attention.

(Image credit: Kruk)

Brasserie Constance is a much flashier affair, found in Fulham. We’re jumping from sub-£20 mains to a menu that includes a £42 saddle of venison and a £95 ribeye with mushrooms and bone marrow. But that last one is at least a sharer “large plate.” Phew.

Shoreditch also has its fancy hat on with Legado, an elevated Spanish restaurant. There’s tapas and pintxos, but the attention-grabber of the menu is a quarter sucking pig, at £85.

After that we’re heading into proper posh London, with the new additions in Mayfair and St James.

Our St James pick is Michael Caines at The Stafford. And that’s Michael Caines the MBE-awarded British chef, not Michael Caine the actor. It’s Caines’s first London residency, serving a modern European cuisine.

Mains on the a la carte start at around the £50 mark, and include shellfish chowder and roast guinea fowl, while the tasting menu is £165 a head.

Over at hotel Mandarin Oriental Mayfair’s Somssi by Jihun Kim you’re looking at a truly memorable experience. This is a chef’s table affair with just 14 seats for guests. It’s a Korean-inspired menu, and this restaurant took the place of the hotel’s Dosa earlier this year.

The last December addition to the Michelin guide is Labombe by Trivet, a “fire-led” restaurant with a European theme. Mains start at £24, and include an array of fish dishes, sweetbreads and steak.

But for our money? We'll catch you at Wimbledon's Ssam Ssam or Peckham's Kruk for some more affordable bites.