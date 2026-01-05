London is getting its first-ever Michelin-starred breakfast tasting menu – and it comes with a £70 price tag

When you hear about Michelin-starred grub, you’ll probably think of rich French-inspired food, anything with some kind of jus or red wine reduction, tiny portions, and a friendly-uncle-figure TV chef with twinkly blue eyes and strong opinions on things like dark chocolate and anything vegan. Breakfast, on the other hand, probably doesn’t spring to mind.

Enter: The Four Seasons. Or, more specifically, The Four Seasons: Park Lane's Pavyllon restaurant, which has launched London’s first ever Michelin-starred breakfast tasting menu, tempting taste buds and testing credit limits from 10th January.

The five-course gourmet gastronomic experience is the brainchild of Chef Benjamin Ferra Y Castell, and includes everything from a bespoke amuse-juice (already sounding far superior to its retro-chic 80s-heralding cousin, the amuse-bouche), to seasonal specials with a scintillating and scrumptious twist.

(Image credit: Pavyllon London)

At £70 per person, it’s not exactly your local cafe’s all-day £5 Full English gut buster, but you’ll be getting dishes like Chai Pudding with Mango, Seasonal Granola and berries and a weekly Chef’s special – the apex dish in the range. The delicious dishes include creations like Turkish Eggs, Eggs Royale, Tiramisu Pancakes, and an enigmatically titled Heart of Italy, which seems to consist of a panfried pizza with tomato and burrata. And for the thousands of you screaming at your screens that it’s simply not decadent enough, fear not, you can add on some Caviar to your main dishes at £5/g.

The tasting rounds off in the way that I would personally like all meals to end with, a serving of the restaurant’s much-loved French Toast, served family style (no, not all fighting over the largest piece) before heading home with a parting gift of homemade Chocolates by 17-time-Michelin-awarded Chef Yannick Alleno.

Like any good breakfast, the £70 tasting menu comes with a tea or a coffee, but if you want an additional boost, for £20 you can receive a curated paired drinks menu with juice, seasonal mocktails, and more tea and coffee.

If it sounds like something you just have to experience, the breakfast tasting menu is available on weekends from 6.30am until 10.30am, and bookings are available via Open Table.

