Tequila Winter Lodge pops up in Shoreditch with a pumpkin spice hot margarita
Tequila, timber, and toasty lighting
London has entered the time of year when rooftops lose their appeal, daylight becomes a rumour, and every Londoner suddenly develops a strong emotional attachment to soft lighting. Luckily, in line with this shift, BOXPARK Shoreditch has unveiled CASA CABIN, the UK’s first-ever Tequila Winter Lodge in partnership with Casamigos. It’s open now for a strictly limited run until the 29th of November, and it might be the most unexpectedly charming pop-up in the city right now.
CASA CABIN takes over one of BOXPARK’s Shoreditch units and transforms it into a miniature alpine escape, all glowing, honey-coloured wooden interiors, ski-lodge energy and warm, cabin-in-the-woods atmosphere (the nice kind, not the horror-movie kind). It’s deliberately intimate, deliberately seasonal, and designed to make you forget you’re only a few steps from a Pret and a bus lane.
The drinks menu leans fully into the winter brief, offering a line-up of tequila-based cocktails built for cold hands and long evenings.
The headline act is the Pumpkin Spice Hot Margarita, a warm, spiced twist on the classic that somehow feels both inevitable and completely surprising. Boasting everything you love about a margarita, but wearing a very cosy jumper. It’s supported by a series of other Casamigos-led winter serves, all leaning into cinnamon, citrus, warmth and the unshakeable belief that tequila absolutely belongs in winter.
The lodge works for whatever rhythm you’re in this season: a post-work wind-down where you can slowly defrost, a festive catch-up with mates before December gets chaotic, or simply a cosy sidestep from the usual cocktail spots. It’s relaxed, intimate and atmospheric in a way that feels rare in Shoreditch, more mountain hideaway than pop-up bar.
CASA CABIN is open Thursdays to Saturdays only, with the final day landing soon on the 29th of November, meaning you’ve got a tight window to get your après-ski fix without needing to brave snow, airports or anyone shouting “mind the bar” on a slope. It’s the closest you’ll get to a winter retreat without leaving Zone 1, just with a lot more tequila and less need for thermal layers.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
