Tequila Winter Lodge pops up in Shoreditch with a pumpkin spice hot margarita

London has entered the time of year when rooftops lose their appeal, daylight becomes a rumour, and every Londoner suddenly develops a strong emotional attachment to soft lighting. Luckily, in line with this shift, BOXPARK Shoreditch has unveiled CASA CABIN, the UK’s first-ever Tequila Winter Lodge in partnership with Casamigos. It’s open now for a strictly limited run until the 29th of November, and it might be the most unexpectedly charming pop-up in the city right now.

CASA CABIN takes over one of BOXPARK’s Shoreditch units and transforms it into a miniature alpine escape, all glowing, honey-coloured wooden interiors, ski-lodge energy and warm, cabin-in-the-woods atmosphere (the nice kind, not the horror-movie kind). It’s deliberately intimate, deliberately seasonal, and designed to make you forget you’re only a few steps from a Pret and a bus lane.

The drinks menu leans fully into the winter brief, offering a line-up of tequila-based cocktails built for cold hands and long evenings.

The headline act is the Pumpkin Spice Hot Margarita, a warm, spiced twist on the classic that somehow feels both inevitable and completely surprising. Boasting everything you love about a margarita, but wearing a very cosy jumper. It’s supported by a series of other Casamigos-led winter serves, all leaning into cinnamon, citrus, warmth and the unshakeable belief that tequila absolutely belongs in winter.

The lodge works for whatever rhythm you’re in this season: a post-work wind-down where you can slowly defrost, a festive catch-up with mates before December gets chaotic, or simply a cosy sidestep from the usual cocktail spots. It’s relaxed, intimate and atmospheric in a way that feels rare in Shoreditch, more mountain hideaway than pop-up bar.

CASA CABIN is open Thursdays to Saturdays only, with the final day landing soon on the 29th of November, meaning you’ve got a tight window to get your après-ski fix without needing to brave snow, airports or anyone shouting “mind the bar” on a slope. It’s the closest you’ll get to a winter retreat without leaving Zone 1, just with a lot more tequila and less need for thermal layers.





