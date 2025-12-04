Grey Goose is opening a late-night ‘chip shop’ serving martinis and fancy frites

London’s about to get a chip shop glow-up, and it involves martinis. This December, Grey Goose vodka is opening The Grey Goose Chip Shop – a two-night pop-up dedicated to the UK’s greatest late-night ritual: chips after dark. Only this time, they're paired with chilled martinis instead of ketchup packets.

Running 4–5 December from 6pm to midnight, the Soho experience takes the humble chippy and filters it through a distinctly French, très-glam lens. Golden frites, indulgent toppings, and ice-cold martinis served the way late nights are meant to be: unhurried, slightly mischievous, and just a touch too elegant for the hour.

The menu leans into the current martini renaissance with both classics and clever twists. There’s the signature Grey Goose martini served with fluffy, golden frites; a truffle-laced dirty martini with Perello olives; the Goose Gibson with its balsamic-infused onion; and the Tartar-tini, which recreates the tang of tartare sauce with lemon, dill and capers.

For those who need a late-night lift, the Espresso Martini is on hand, while a tiny Bloody Mary “side sip” adds a cheeky nod to chip-shop condiments.

(Image credit: Grey Goose)

Guests can choose between a full-size martini with frites for £15 or the Tiny Tini Flight, three mini martinis plus a portion of frites, also £15. And because this is London nightlife at its most playful, there are whispered off-menu bites available only to those who know how to ask.

“The martini cocktail isn’t just having a moment — it is the moment,” says Lexa Ulijaszek, Grey Goose’s UK Ambassador. The Grey Goose Chip Shop is designed as a celebration of that, offering a place to linger long after most kitchens have called it a night, and pairing late-evening hunger with a little unexpected glamour.

The pop-up runs from 4–5th December at 59 Greek Street in Soho, open from 6pm until midnight on both nights. There’s no entry fee, no bookings and no rush, just walk in, order your martini and frites, and settle in for a very chic take on a British classic.

