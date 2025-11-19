Flat Iron Piccadilly is coming, and Soho steak fans have every reason to get excited

Soho is about to get even beefier. Flat Iron, the London steak chain loved for its perfectly cooked £15 sirloins and addictive beef dripping chips, is opening a brand new restaurant in Piccadilly, right next door to its founder’s other hotspot, The Devonshire. That’s a bold move, but then again, Flat Iron has always played the long game.

Charlie Carroll, the man who started Flat Iron back in 2012, handed over the reins in 2021, but hasn’t strayed far from the London steak scene. In fact, he’s now one of the trio behind The Devonshire, a buzzy gastropub that’s as famous for its steaks as it is for the Guinness flowing below. The Piccadilly opening is a full circle moment: it’s just around the corner from the original Beak Street restaurant where it all began 13 years ago.

The Soho chain made its name by stripping steak dining down to the essentials: one star cut, cooked perfectly, with sides that punch above their weight. At Flat Iron Piccadilly, diners can expect the signature £15 steak, bone marrow garlic mash, and, of course, chips fried in the restaurant’s secret weapon: beef dripping.

The blackboard specials rotate daily and include Wagyu steaks and burgers made from beef sourced from the Flat Iron herd in Thirsk, Yorkshire, a little touch that cements the chain’s reputation for quality at approachable prices.

Fred Smith, Flat Iron’s Head of Beef (which we assume doesn't mean having a row), says the opening feels like “returning home to where it all began.” With space for 100 diners, the new Soho outpost is perfect for anyone who can’t get a table at The Devonshire, wants a more casual night out, or simply wants to grab a proper steak without the fuss.

From that tiny Beak Street beginning to more than a dozen locations in the capital (and a few beyond), it has transformed how Londoners think about affordable steak. And with Piccadilly set to open in Spring 2026, Soho’s steak scene just got even more irresistible, because sometimes, the classics deserve a little extra attention.





