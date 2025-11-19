Flat Iron Piccadilly is coming, and Soho steak fans have every reason to get excited
£15 steaks, beef dripping chips, and a full circle moment in the heart of London
Soho is about to get even beefier. Flat Iron, the London steak chain loved for its perfectly cooked £15 sirloins and addictive beef dripping chips, is opening a brand new restaurant in Piccadilly, right next door to its founder’s other hotspot, The Devonshire. That’s a bold move, but then again, Flat Iron has always played the long game.
Charlie Carroll, the man who started Flat Iron back in 2012, handed over the reins in 2021, but hasn’t strayed far from the London steak scene. In fact, he’s now one of the trio behind The Devonshire, a buzzy gastropub that’s as famous for its steaks as it is for the Guinness flowing below. The Piccadilly opening is a full circle moment: it’s just around the corner from the original Beak Street restaurant where it all began 13 years ago.
The Soho chain made its name by stripping steak dining down to the essentials: one star cut, cooked perfectly, with sides that punch above their weight. At Flat Iron Piccadilly, diners can expect the signature £15 steak, bone marrow garlic mash, and, of course, chips fried in the restaurant’s secret weapon: beef dripping.
A post shared by Flat Iron (@flatironsteak)
A photo posted by on
The blackboard specials rotate daily and include Wagyu steaks and burgers made from beef sourced from the Flat Iron herd in Thirsk, Yorkshire, a little touch that cements the chain’s reputation for quality at approachable prices.
Fred Smith, Flat Iron’s Head of Beef (which we assume doesn't mean having a row), says the opening feels like “returning home to where it all began.” With space for 100 diners, the new Soho outpost is perfect for anyone who can’t get a table at The Devonshire, wants a more casual night out, or simply wants to grab a proper steak without the fuss.
From that tiny Beak Street beginning to more than a dozen locations in the capital (and a few beyond), it has transformed how Londoners think about affordable steak. And with Piccadilly set to open in Spring 2026, Soho’s steak scene just got even more irresistible, because sometimes, the classics deserve a little extra attention.
Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!
Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox.
Morgan got his start in writing by talking about his passion for gaming. He worked for sites like VideoGamer and GGRecon, knocking out guides, writing news, and conducting interviews before a brief stint as RealSport101's Managing Editor. He then went on to freelance for Radio Times before joining Shortlist as a staff writer. Morgan is still passionate about gaming and keeping up with the latest trends, but he also loves exploring his other interests, including grimy bars, soppy films, and wavey garms. All of which will undoubtedly come up at some point over a pint.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Clerkenwell Pub reveals London’s most indulgent Christmas sarnie
A turkey-stuffed, gravy-drenched toastie has landed
-
London might be getting a new tourist tax - but not in the borough you’d think
Giving tourists the true London experience (unexpected expense)
-
Greenwich's famous floating Sea Shanty Festival is officially back for another swashbuckling season
An all-day maritime music celebration
-
London's theatre scene is getting the big Black Friday treatment once again - here are some of the best things on offer
Cue the jazz hands
-
Poolhouse: The AI-powered pool hall that promises London nights to remember
Whether you’re a beginner or a hustler, Poolhouse is bringing immersive fun to every break
-
The Thieves: South London's newest pub that really steals the show
Arcade chaos, drag queens, and Aperol-fuelled mayhem
-
Step inside Ancient Pompeii at London’s new immersive exhibition
History meets high-tech
-
London’s West India Quay gets a cosy winter makeover with Singleton Sips cocktail chalets
Sip, sparkle and stay cosy