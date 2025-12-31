Liam Gallagher teases Oasis plans - is a 2026 gig incoming after all?

Could Oasis be not far off announcing another epic gig, or tour? Liam Gallagher’s social media posts tease something could be in the works.

Oasis’ Live 25 tour ended in late November in Brazil, but in recent months speculation arose suggesting the band could play Knebworth in 2026.

The band has denied any touring activity is planned for next year, 2026, but Liam Gallagher has cryptically teased there may be something incoming.

“Bring on 2027 I mean 2026 I mean happy easter,” Liam Gallagher replied to a fan on X, who was posting about the upcoming end of the year.

If we were to attribute far more weight than is really merited to these words, we could conclude Oasis may be planning to announce gig timings around Easter 2026. Easter Sunday in 2026 lands on April 5th.

This is a little more than four months ahead of the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ famous performances at Knebworth in 1996, on August 10th and 11th.

While Oasis has not confirmed any plans to return to Knebworth in 2026, back in October a peer of the House of Lords appeared to do the job for them.

Lady Taylor of Stevenage claimed the band will play five nights in a row in July, despite Knebworth’s epic (up to) 125,000 capacity. She later went on to say this was all “hypothetical” but to our ears a few of the details mentioned seemed a little too specific.

Liam Gallagher played two solo dates at Knebworth back in 2022, to an estimated 85,000 fans a night. And these as-yet speculative Oasis shows could be even bigger.

Liam, in characteristic fashion, has also spouted off in other directions on social media recently.

“If we tour again there will be changes to the set list thems the rules,” he said to a fan making set list requests for the next Oasis gig, on December 30th.

The band sold more than a million albums in 2025, despite not having released a studio album since 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul. Their Live 2025 tour was the second highest-earning of the year, earning more than £300 million across 41 dates.

The tour included seven dates at London's Wembley Stadium, with well over half a million people in the crowd across those gigs in total.