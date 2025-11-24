The best Black Friday offers across London’s bars and restaurants so you can dine out for less

Before the season properly descends - jingle bells, Christmas lights, Wham! on a relentless loop - there is another festive-ish frenzy that plagues the browser tabs and high streets. It’s Black Friday.

Black Friday shopping tends to fall into two categories: the former, trying to buy all those pesky things you don’t want to spend money on so you wait until they’re discounted, and secondly, getting a jump on Christmas presents (including a few little things for yourself, obviously). However, it’s worth remembering the non-virtual world has a lot to offer too - and many places are getting in on the sales action.

As well as some great Back Friday theatre discounts, we’ve rounded up three offers across London so you can eat for less.

Keep checking back as the week goes on — we'll be adding more top going-out deals as we find them...

1. £6 Pints at All Bar One

Good old locals, All Bar One is offering a sip and save on brand-new beers across all its locations (excluding the O2). You can enjoy a Jubel Peach, a Verdant Lightbulb, or a Modelo on draught for just £6. The offer is running from 17th November until 30th - perfect for a post-work pint. You don’t need to sign up for anything or say a secret code, just turn up and enjoy.

(Image credit: All Bar One)

2. Free mini bake and hot drink at Ta’mini Lebanese Bakery

Ta’mini is a Lebanese bakery run by husband-and-wife duo who were the first to introduce Ka’ak Lebanese street-bread in London, opening up their first site on Fulham Road in 2020. They have just opened their third branch in Kensington, and it’s worth going to without any discounts. For Black Friday weekend (29th-30th November), they’re offering a complimentary mini bake and hot drink to guests. In order to access this discount, Ta’mini are doing something a little different: you’ll need to show them a receipt from anything you’ve bought for Black Friday - be it an Amazon receipt, something you picked up in Zara or elsewhere. You’ll also need to give them a follow on Instagram. The mini bites include a Spinach Fatayer, a Za’atar Mini Bite, or the Sfeeda Ba’al’bakeyieh, and the coffee is not to be missed.

(Image credit: Ta'mini Bakery)

3. 40% off mains at all Premium Country Pub Collection locations

The Collection has four gorgeous country pubs across London, including The Old Bull & Bush and The Freemason’s Arms, both in Hampstead, and The George in Bromley. For Black Friday, the pubs are offering 40% off main meals. You do have to download and sign up for the brand’s Rewards App, but that’s sort of worth it. Plus, you’ll get a complimentary glass of Moët & Chandon Champagne just for signing up for the app - that’s not Black Friday exclusive, but it does definitely sweeten the deal, and good to know if you do happen to miss the date.

