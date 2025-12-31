Avengers: Doomsday trailer lands almost a year before the film hits cinemas

There’s almost a whole year to go until Avengers: Doomsday comes out in cinemas but Marvel has gone and dropped a teaser for the film.

What it’s here to tell us will come as no surprise to fans: Avengers: Doomsday will feature Thor. And it’s Chris Hemwsorth starring as Thor once again.

Out favourite Asgard’ian is in an unusually serious mode here, chatting with the All-Fathers about wanting to be lent their strength once more in order to fight to keep his kid safe.

Thor also has his hair short for this one, which means you really know things are serious.

Avengers: Doomsday | Only in Theaters December 18, 2026

In the Marvel comics, Thor’s sons are Magni and Modi. But in the MCU, the child is Love — the daughter of Gorr the God Butcherer — who Thor adopted at the tail end of Thor: Love and Thunder.

She is played by Hemsworth’s own daughter, India Rose Hemsworth.

This is the second among Marvel’s recent Avengers: Doomsday teasers. The last told us “Steve Rogers will return,” showing Chris Evans holding a baby.

Steve Rogers Will Return | Avengers: Doomsday in Theaters December 18, 2026

What’s with all the parenting stuff? We’re in a new era of the MCU now, and it comes across as an attempt to reframe these old MCU stars in a manner we’ve actually seen before.

Ever played the God of War video games? From 2005, and for a decade, the series centred around a ball of anger called Kratos. He stalked around the place killing actual gods.

But in 2018 he returned in reboot God of War for PS4 as an angsty dad. It looks like — at least in these trailers — the old stars of the MCU are entering their angsty dad years.

As was revealed some time ago, Avengers: Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

There’s no official plot synopsis for this one yet, but the strategy is pretty clear. All the big guns are back in an attempt to save the MCU from the box office doldrums it has mostly inhibited since the last Avengers saga wrapped up.

Doomsday: Avengers is expected to end up as one of the most expensive films ever made. It effectively replaced what was originally going to be the next Avengers flick, The King Dynasty, after star Jonathan Majors was accused, and eventually convicted, of assault in 2023.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on December 18th, 2026.