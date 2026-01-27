London Zoo is marking its 200th birthday with a year-long series of free behind-the-scenes tours

London Zoo turning 200 feels like one of those moments that sneaks up on you. Two centuries of animals, architecture, science, spectacle and the slow evolution of how we think about nature, all happening in the middle of Regent’s Park, quietly woven into the fabric of London. Since opening its gates in 1826, the zoo has been everything from a scientific institution and a Victorian curiosity to a pop culture backdrop and, more recently, a global conservation force.

To mark the milestone, ZSL isn’t throwing a single birthday bash and calling it a day. Instead, it’s rolling out a year-long programme of free, themed guided tours across 2026, each one shining a light on a different chapter of the zoo’s surprisingly rich history. These aren’t just strolls past enclosures: they’re deep dives into the stories, people and ideas that have shaped London Zoo over the last 200 years, and where it’s heading next.

Led by ZSL’s expert Zoo Presenters, the 200th Anniversary Tours will explore everything from groundbreaking veterinary medicine and trailblazing women in zoology to the zoo’s unexpected influence on film, music and architecture. There’s even a forward-looking finale focused on conservation and what the next two centuries might hold.

Each tour lasts around an hour, starts at 11.30am, and is completely free to book, though you’ll need a valid zoo ticket to get in. Tickets are released in batches throughout the year, and with themes this broad (and this nostalgic), it’s safe to assume demand will be high.

Here’s what’s coming up across 2026 and when to set your reminders.

London Zoo’s 200th anniversary tours for 2026

Marvels of Veterinary Medicine

1 February, 21 February (tickets release 11 January at 9am)

This tour dives into London Zoo’s revolutionary role in animal healthcare over the last 200 years. Expect stories of pioneering prosthetics, including work done for a one-legged raven, alongside advances in dental technology and modern veterinary practice.

1 March, 21 March (tickets release 8 February at 9am)

From the matriarchs of the animal kingdom to the women who helped shape modern zoology, this walk celebrates two centuries of female pioneers, both human and animal, who have left their mark on the zoo.

5 April, 25 April, 3 May, 23 May (tickets release 15 March at 9am)

A people-focused tour spotlighting the staff, volunteers and visitors who’ve shaped London Zoo over the years. Expect personal stories, first-hand accounts and a look at how public attitudes to zoos have changed.

7 June, 27 June, 5 July, 25 July, 2 August, 22 August (tickets release 17 May at 9am)

London Zoo has popped up in more films, books and songs than you might realise. This summer tour explores how the zoo’s animals and architecture have influenced pop culture, from blockbuster films to iconic music moments.

6 September, 26 September, 4 October, 24 October (tickets release 16 August at 9am)

A deep dive into the zoo’s buildings, from eccentric early designs to modern, welfare-focused habitats. This tour traces how architecture has reflected changing ideas about conservation and animal care.

1 November, 21 November, 6 December, 30 December (tickets release 11 October at 9am)

Rounding off the year, this tour looks forward rather than back. It explores ZSL’s conservation work at the zoo and around the world, and what the organisation hopes to achieve over the next 200 years.

Tours begin at 11.30am from the What’s On Board at the main entrance and finish at around 12.30pm. Booking ahead is essential, and for London Zoo fans, this might be the best excuse yet to plan a return visit. You can book tickets now.





