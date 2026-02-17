Star Trek is taking over London’s Science Museum to celebrate its 60th anniversary

It feels as if there is a lot of natural crossover between Trekkies and scientists, mainly because both feel like 90% of their groupies are likely big old nerds (and we’re firmly counting ourselves within that description). So it’s sort of surprising that it’s taken until 2026 for the two to pair up. However, to celebrate Star Trek’s 60th anniversary (yup, you read that number right), the cult classic is teaming up with The Science Museum to celebrate 60 years of the science-fiction show.

In a world-first, audiences will be able to experience the entire cinematic legacy in one season, including Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond in full IMAX format. The films have all been digitised specifically for dedicated IMAX screenings in The Science Museum’s home-turf IMAX cinema, The Ronson Cinema. Basically, if you’ve ever fancied doing a 13-movie-length Star Trek marathon, now is your chance. And you won’t even have to do any of the setup or emergency snack runs yourself.

(Image credit: The Science Museum)

The programme will launch on 26th March (stardate -629499.47), at a special Star Trek edition of the Science Museum’s free adults-only Lates. A free trail spanning the museum featuring iconic objects from the franchise’s archives will also be available to wander through, bringing a piece of the onscreen antics right in front of your two hands. And, if you want to boldly go where no one has gone before, there will be a range of exclusive products up for grabs, including a limited-edition anniversary coin and apparel, which have all been specifically designed for this event.

So, whether you’re dragging your equally obsessed Trekkie friends or roping in a relative newbie, just remind them that the needs of the many outweigh the few – meaning that you really do need to go.

The Star Trek Lates, which kick off on 26th, are ticketed but free to attend. Attendees will be among the first to experience the Star Trek Trail and access the museum’s exclusive Star Trek 60th anniversary product range. Expect out-of-this-world DJs, scientists, speakers, and performers.

Plus, it wouldn’t really be a proper Star Trek event without a dash of cosplay, and luckily, visitors are encouraged to don their costumes and strut the iconic catwalk in Energy Hall, posing for photos in the 360 Enterprise Bridge experience and discovering more about what cutting-edge research says about the big science questions of Star Trek, from augments to replicators.

Tickets for the film screenings start at £14, with the showings kicking off on 26th March with Star Trek: The Motion Picture, running until 11th June with Star Trek Into Darkness. You can book tickets for all the showings via the Science Museum website.

