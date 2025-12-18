Sir David Attenborough will be back on our screens - and London’s wildlife will be in the spotlight

If there was a prize for the most beloved National Treasure of all time, David Attenborough would win hands down. The gentle documentary making giant has been enchanting us with his reverent basso profundo and educating us for decades, and now, he’s returning back to his own roots.

There’s not much he hasn’t done: he’s traversed the globe, he’s uncovered corners of the earth we never would have usually seen, and had his passport stamped more times than Mr Worldwide himself. But rather than adventuring across the Amazon or conquering the Congo, Sir David is putting London in the spotlight. On New Year’s Day, get ready to immerse yourself in an hour-long Attenborough special that’s all about Old Blighty.

Titled Wild London, the series will see Attenborough return to the place he’s called home for over 75 years, and take a closer look at the incredible wildlife that surrounds the capital city, from foxes in Finchley to Goldfinches in Golders Green. The hour long documentary will air on BBC One, on 1st Jan at 6.30pm, kicking off 2026 with a classy and educational bang.

Sir David Attenborough presents Wild London | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Whilst London doesn’t naturally spring to mind as an epicentre of eco and biodiversity, it has been named as the greenest city in the world, and is home to a staggering amount of wildlife. Attenborough will be taking us through how each species adapts and evolves to survive, from pigeons to parakeets – although no commuters are currently set to be featured, even if the amount we’ve adapted our bodies to survive on the morning rush on the Northern Line is a marvel. Having watched and lived amongst London’s wildlife for decades, Attenborough will be sharing his knowledge and love of the city with us – the ideal (virtual) tour guide. Residing in Richmond for nearly seven decades, Attenborough has called London “a city full of hidden natural wonders”.

The heartwarming special has been produced in partnership with the London Wildlife Trust and will air just before the beloved biologist and broadcaster’s 100th birthday in May.





