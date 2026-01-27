London is finally getting a new planetarium – and it opens this weekend at Battersea Power Station

Since Marylebone’s London Planetarium closed back in 2010, stargazers in the capital have had slim pickings. For more than a decade, London has been left with just one permanent planetarium, tucked away at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. That’s finally about to change, and it’s happening this weekend.

From this Friday, 30 January 2026, a brand-new pop-up planetarium opens at Battersea Power Station, bringing a full cinematic view of the cosmos to south London. Planetarium Go UK, a travelling planetarium experience arriving from Spain, will take over Power Station Park for a limited five-week run, offering visitors the chance to explore galaxies, planets and cosmic phenomena inside a vast 360-degree dome.

The experience promises high-resolution projections inside a premium spherical structure, using state-of-the-art visuals to make astronomy feel immersive rather than academic. Visitors can choose from a rotating programme of short, science-led films lasting between 20 and 30 minutes, covering everything from distant galaxies to major space events.

Designed to be family-friendly, Planetarium Go UK blends spectacle with education, placing a strong emphasis on STEM learning, sustainability and scientific outreach. The aim is to make space science accessible and engaging for all ages, whether you’re a budding astronomer or just fancy something a bit different to your usual weekend plans.

The pop-up format is part of a wider mission to bring planetariums to cities without permanent facilities, working alongside schools, communities and local organisations to widen access to science education through mobile installations.

The Battersea opening marks Planetarium Go UK’s first appearance in the UK, joining a growing slate of immersive cultural experiences at the redeveloped power station, which has fast become one of London’s busiest exhibition and events hubs.

Planetarium Go UK opens this weekend and runs until 1 March 2026 at Battersea Power Station. Tickets start from £15 and are available to book now.

