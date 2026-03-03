Chick-fil-A is opening its first London restaurant this week

After a couple of false starts and a lot of online noise, Chick-fil-A is officially opening its first London restaurant.

The American fast-food chain, best known for its chicken sandwich, waffle fries and aggressively loyal fanbase, will open in Kingston upon Thames on Thursday, the 5th March. The new site is at 90 Eden Street, in what used to be an HSBC, which is quite the rebrand arc for the building.

This marks the fourth UK opening for Chick-fil-A, following launches in Belfast and Leeds, with Liverpool also in the pipeline.

The Kingston branch will be open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 10pm. Notably, it will remain closed on Sundays, a long-standing company policy that dates back to founder S. Truett Cathy, who said he wanted staff to have a day to rest, spend time with family or worship. That tradition has carried over from the US to the UK.

Menu-wise, Londoners can expect the full greatest hits setlist. The original Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, a boneless, seasoned chicken breast, breaded and cooked in peanut oil, served on a toasted bun with dill pickles, is front and centre. There’s also a spicy version and a deluxe option, plus grilled chicken sandwiches and nuggets if you’re pretending to make a healthier choice.

Sides are tight but effective: waffle fries, a side salad or a fruit cup. Larger salad options include a Cobb and a Spicy Fiesta. Drinks-wise, iced tea and lemonade are very much part of the brand’s personality.

It’s worth remembering this isn’t Chick-fil-A’s first attempt to crack the UK. Back in 2019, branches in Reading and Aviemore, Scotland, closed after six months following protests from LGBTQ+ activists over the company’s historic donations to organisations criticised for their stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

Since then, Chick-fil-A has said it has stopped funding those groups and shifted its charitable focus towards homelessness and education initiatives.

Now, it’s testing the capital. Whether Kingston embraces the chicken queues the chain is famous for remains to be seen, but from the 5th of March, south west Londoners can make up their own minds.





