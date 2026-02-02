Kew Gardens’ Orchid Festival returns for its 30th anniversary — packed with dragons, pandas and after-dark parties

February in London is rarely kind. Grey skies, damp pavements, the slow realisation that spring is still a rumour. Which is precisely why Kew Gardens’ Orchid Festival has become such a reliable midwinter escape, and in 2026, it’s back with extra firepower.

Returning to the Princess of Wales Conservatory, this year’s festival marks its 30th anniversary and takes its inspiration from China, filling Kew’s tropical glasshouse with thousands of orchids, oversized floral sculptures and just enough spectacle to make you forget you’re still in Zone 4.

At the centre of it all is a coiled Chinese dragon stretching across the conservatory’s main pond, built from lotus seed heads, dried leaves and, of course, orchids. Elsewhere, nine koi carp crafted from gingko leaves glide through a smaller pool, nodding to luck and prosperity, while pandas and other animal motifs are worked into the surrounding displays. It’s maximalist, immersive and unashamedly Instagrammable.

The plant life does plenty of the heavy lifting, too. Native Chinese orchids blanket the space, turning the already steamy conservatory into a full sensory reset. And as you leave, you’ll pass beneath an archway topped with a horse, a quiet salute to 2026 being the Chinese Year of the Horse.

A post shared by Kew Gardens (@kewgardens) A photo posted by on

For those who prefer their florals with a side of nightlife, Orchids After Hours returns on selected Friday and Saturday evenings in February. These adults-only sessions keep the conservatory open late, with dramatic lighting, live performances, DJs and Chinese-inspired food and cocktails.

This year’s programme leans further into cultural storytelling too. Yi Crafts, a London-based studio working with artisan communities in southwest China, brings a Yunnan Cultural Fashion Walk through the conservatory, showcasing traditional handwoven garments and embroidery.

There’s also a Bai JiaMa woodblock printing workshop, where visitors can make their own New Year prints, plus live music from Yijia and British–Hong Kong artist Mui Zyu across multiple dates.

Most newsletters are rubbish. Ours isn't. Get exclusive shortlists, celebrity interviews and the best deals on the products you care about, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Orchid Festival runs at the Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery, Princess of Wales Conservatory at Kew Gardens from 7 February to 8 March 2026, with Orchids After Hours taking place on selected dates throughout February. Entry is included with a standard Kew Gardens ticket, while evening events are ticketed separately.

Adults can expect to pay from £24, with members and under-16s going free, making this one of London’s most effective cures for the winter blues.





Skip the search — follow Shortlist on Google News to get our best lists, news, features and reviews at the top of your feeds!



